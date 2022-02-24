MBK Preview: Kentucky at Arkansas

This Saturday, No. 6 Kentucky and No. 18 Arkansas will face off at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. The Wildcats are fresh off a home victory against LSU – but the Razorbacks also took home a road win against Florida this week. Here’s what you need to know for this SEC showdown.

Wildcats to Watch

Oscar Tshiebwe currently averages 16.4 points and 15.3 rebounds per game. The 6’9 forward is ranked several times among the SEC statistical leaders for the season. Tshiebwe is ranked third in the SEC for field goal percentage, fourth for blocks. He also ranks sixth in points per game and ninth in steals per game. Not only does he lead the conference in rebounds – he holds the record for most rebounds in a season for the Wildcats in the last 50 years.

Oscar Tshiebwe passes Anthony Davis (415, 2011-12) and Julius Randle (417, 2013-14) for the most rebounds in a single season for Kentucky over the last 50 years (427). This is Kentucky's 18th straight home win, dating back to last season. Only Gonzaga and Texas Tech have more. pic.twitter.com/w9wqmBUgZe — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 24, 2022

Freshman Bryce Hopkins made waves in the Wildcats’ win over the Tigers. Despite seeing only 16 minutes of action on Wednesday, he put up a career-high 13 points. Following the LSU game, Kentucky head coach John Calipari raved over Hopkins. In the post-game press conference, Tshiebwe made clear how proud he was of his teammate’s performance.

Oscar Tshiebwe says he’s so proud of Bryce Hopkins about a million times in the press conference. What a brotherhood. pic.twitter.com/dxWOqaPAlX — Cats Coverage (@CatsCoverage_) February 24, 2022

High-Ranked Razorbacks

Both JD Notae and Jaylin Williams continue to impress every week. Notae is No. 2 in the SEC for scoring and steals per game. Williams ranks second in the conference for rebounds per game and seventh in blocks per game.

Aside from these consistent players, keep an eye out for Davonte “Devo” Davis. In the Razorbacks’ bout with the Gators on Tuesday, it was Devo who put the Hogs back on top. After a steal by teammate Williams, Devo drew a technical foul with his dunk.

Injury Report

While Arkansas made it out of the O’Dome injury-free this week, Kentucky will be down at least one player on Saturday. CJ Frederick is out for the entire season due to a hamstring injury sustained in November – but the Wildcats may be missing two other guards this weekend, as well.

TyTy Washington is questionable for this weekend’s game. He injured his lower leg in a match against Florida earlier this month. Sahvir Wheeler’s status for Saturday is also up in the air. Wheeler suffered a wrist injury during the Wildcats’ game against the Tennessee Volunteers. Both players have been absent from practice this week.

Cal on radio show said Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington, Jr., did not practice today. Both are still listed "day to day," he said. Cal said he did not know if either or both will play against LSU on Wednesday. — Jerry Tipton (@JerryTipton) February 21, 2022

You can watch the battle of the ‘Cats and Hogs on CBS. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.