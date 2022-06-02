Oklahoma is two-seed In Gainesville Region

The Oklahoma Sooners settle in at the No.2 seed in the NCAA Gainesville region.

Oklahoma’s Season

Oklahoma enters the regional tournament with a 37-20 overall record. They finished third in the BIG12 Conference behind TCU and Texas Tech.

Throughout the season, Oklahoma has been led on offense by outfielder Tanner Tredway and shortstop Peyton Graham.

Tredway leads the team in batting average at .359 in 234 at-bats, while Tredway is batting .339.

The outfielder is leading the team not only in BA but also in overall hits with 88.

Graham has been a workhorse for the Sooners all season. He leads the team in RBIs (60), home runs (16) and total bases (141).

On top of all that, he is also a finalist for the Brooks Wallace Award. He has a long list of accolades for the season including; semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, first-team All-Big 12 selection and Most Outstanding Player of the 2022 Big 12 Championship.

Oklahoma has a strong offense as it is coming in with seven players batting over .300.

As far as pitching goes, Oklahoma has struggled as their team ERA is 5.57. Even their ace, Jake Bennett, has struggled on the mound this season.

Although he has put an ERA of 3.60, he has a winning record of 7-3, only given up three homeruns on the year, and has 103 strikeouts.

Coming into The Tournament

The Sooners are coming into the reginal tournament boiling hot.

After losing the final game of the regular season, they swept through the BIG12 Tournament and were crowned conference champions.

The Conference title was just its third in history, and its first since 2013.

Oklahoma defeated its bitter rival Texas to claim the title.

Gainesville Region

The Sooners come into the Gainesville region along side Liberty and Central Michigan, with Florida being the host.

The sooners have never played Florida or Liberty, but have played Central Michigan in the past. The last time they did play was all the way back in 1993.

The No.1 seed Florida will take on the fourth seeded Central Michigan Friday evening.

Liberty Flames

Liberty comes into the reginal tournament as the No.3 seed.

They lost its ASUN conference championship game to Kennesaw State on Saturday.

The Flames have an overall record of 37-21 and will not be a push over as they beat No.1 seed Florida in its opening series this season.

Game Time

Oklahoma will play Liberty for the first time in its history Friday at noon.