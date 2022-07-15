Florida Gators in the MLB Draft

The Baltimore Orioles will be on the clock Sunday night when the MLB Draft will begin. There are multiple Gator players on the radar throughout the draft.

Jud Fabian

One of the top outfielders in college baseball, Jud Fabian is a hot commodity thanks to his instincts along with power at the plate. Fabian was drafted last season with the 40th pick by the Boston Red Sox before ultimately deciding to come back to Florida for another year.

Fabian’s draft appeal is due to what Florida fans remember him for, which is making eye-popping plays in the outfield. With his glove and natural feel for the game, if Fabian can find consistency behind the plate combined with his power, he will make his presence felt in the majors.

Fabian is the No. 52 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

Sterlin Thompson

The Gator’s highest prospect, Sterlin Thompson proved this year why he is a first-round talent. Thompson is MLB Pipeline’s No. 29 overall prospect and has him listed as an outfielder. Although, he played both outfield and infield during his time in Gainesville.

Thompson is one of the purest hitters in all of college baseball with a smooth swing. He has been compared to MLB stars such as Cody Bellinger with the pop he has off of the bat.

Cody Bellinger rips a home run! pic.twitter.com/gg3C7To4jD — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 23, 2022

If Thompson is chosen within the first 32 picks on Sunday night, he would become the highest-drafted outfielder in program history. Previously, Gators legend Brad Wilkerson went 33rd overall in 1998 to the Montreal Expos.

Pitchers

Coming into the season, Hunter Barco was regarded as one of the nation’s best pitchers and a top 20 pick. Due to Tommy John surgery that cut his season short, his draft stock has dropped slightly. Although, he is very much still on the radar. The No. 75 rated prospect according to MLB Pipeline, Barco will have to prove he still had what he showed pre-injury to be the first-round talent he was graded as.

Thanks to a strong end to the season, Brandon Sproat also has himself in a firm position to hear his name called. Sproat is the No. 117 overall prospect and will be a great mid-round pickup in need of adding pitching depth.

Additionally, there has also been buzz around right-hander Tyler Nesbitt and Nick Pogue.

Names to Look Out For

More Gators on the MLB Draft radar consist of infielder Josh Rivera, catcher BT Riopelle and infielder Colby Halter. All players have been recognized by different draft outlets, although it is unlikely they leave Gainesville.

Kevin O’Sullivan will look to add his 95 draft selections since arriving in Gainesville in 2008, which is good enough for second best in that period.