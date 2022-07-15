Billy Napier
New Gators Football head coach Billy Napier speaks at a press conference when he was first introduced in Gainesville. Napier will hope to improve on the Gators 6-7 record from a year ago. Credit: CBS Sports College Football

SEC Football Media Days set for July 18-21

shawnhumphrey July 15, 2022 College Football, Gators Football, NCAA, SEC 53 Views

With SEC Football Media Days set to begin on July 18, teams across the conference have released lists of players who will be available. Each team’s head coach will be available to the media.

Get up and go!

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier is scheduled to speak to the media on July 20. Additionally, Florida’s starting quarterback Anthony Richardson will join Richard Gouraige and Ventrell Miller on the podium next to Napier.

Reigning, defending

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart, fresh off of a National Championship win, will meet with the media on July 20. Quarterback  Stetson Bennett will join him at the podium. Alongside both will be Nolan Smith and Sedrick Van Pran.

https://twitter.com/GeorgiaFootball/status/1548027234123862018

Roll, Tide, Roll?

Head coach Nick Saban will start what he likely hopes will be a revenge tour at the microphone on July 19. Will Anderson, Jordan Battle and Bryce Young will join the 7-time National Champion.

What’s Beef?

After a red hot recruiting season, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher will speak alongside his players Demani Richardson, Layden Robinson and Ainias Smith. Fisher appears to the media on July 21.

Tiger Rag

New Tigers head coach Brian Kelly is set for his first SEC Media Day appearance on July 18. Kelly left the same position at Notre Dame after over a decade with the team. Jack Bech, Mike Jones Jr., and BJ Ojulari will join the first-time Tiger.

What team?

The Kentucky Wildcats will send head coach Mark Stoops to the podium on July 20. Will Levis, alongside Kenneth Horsey and DeAndre Square, will participate as well.

https://twitter.com/UKFootball/status/1547930228802174976

About shawnhumphrey

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Sterlin Thompson

Florida Gators in the MLB Draft

The Baltimore Orioles will be on the clock Sunday night when the MLB Draft will …

© 2022 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties