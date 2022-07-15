SEC Football Media Days set for July 18-21

With SEC Football Media Days set to begin on July 18, teams across the conference have released lists of players who will be available. Each team’s head coach will be available to the media.

The SEC announces the official student-athlete attendee listing for 2022 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days.

Richard Gouraige, OL, Junior

Ventrell Miller, LB, Senior will represent the Gators. — David Waters – Gators Breakdown (@GatorDave_SEC) July 12, 2022

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier is scheduled to speak to the media on July 20. Additionally, Florida’s starting quarterback Anthony Richardson will join Richard Gouraige and Ventrell Miller on the podium next to Napier.

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart, fresh off of a National Championship win, will meet with the media on July 20. Quarterback Stetson Bennett will join him at the podium. Alongside both will be Nolan Smith and Sedrick Van Pran.

Head coach Nick Saban will start what he likely hopes will be a revenge tour at the microphone on July 19. Will Anderson, Jordan Battle and Bryce Young will join the 7-time National Champion.

After a red hot recruiting season, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher will speak alongside his players Demani Richardson, Layden Robinson and Ainias Smith. Fisher appears to the media on July 21.

New Tigers head coach Brian Kelly is set for his first SEC Media Day appearance on July 18. Kelly left the same position at Notre Dame after over a decade with the team. Jack Bech, Mike Jones Jr., and BJ Ojulari will join the first-time Tiger.

The Kentucky Wildcats will send head coach Mark Stoops to the podium on July 20. Will Levis, alongside Kenneth Horsey and DeAndre Square, will participate as well.

