NL Wild Card update

With the 2022 MLB playoffs beginning in October, the landscape of teams that can make the wild card spot has shrunk to just a handful. In the current National League playoff standing the LA Dodgers lead the NL West, the NY Mets lead the NL East and the St. Louis Cardinals lead the NL Central. The next three teams that are set to make the playoff as and currently have a wild card spot are the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres in the

Only a few weeks left … How will the #postseason bracket change? (MLB x @ScottsLawn) pic.twitter.com/lk7LUiXHgF — MLB (@MLB) September 6, 2022

Atlanta Braves

The Braves have had a solid season from start to finish. Starting the first half of the season with a record of 56-38 they held the first wild card spot and never let go. Now with just a few series in the regular season they sit 10.5 games back but remaining the Braves look to keep that wild card spot going into the playoffs. Atlanta is currently on a 5 game win streak and head to take on Oakland this week. While Atlanta pretty much has clinched a playoff spot they can still move around n the standings. Two series left to play against another wild card team in Philadelphia. Along with these series the Braves also have to play another series against the division leading Mets.

Philadelphia Phillies

With one of the more amazing stories of the season after firing team manager Joe Girardi in early June after a 22-29 start new manager Rob Thomson has been able to unlock the potential that many thought the Phillies had in the pre-season. Philadelphia now sits at 73-61 after having a lack luster start have put together multiple winning streaks to put them in sole possession of the second wild card spot. Phillies have had an up and down season but look to end strong after getting back NL MVP Bryce Harper late last month from a broken hand injury. Philadelphia will end their season with two series against wild card leader Atlanta Braves and American League leaders Houston Astros.

About that time pic.twitter.com/IRvh8owJv9 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 3, 2022

San Diego Padres

Padres now hold the third wild card and look to hold it. San Diego was one of many teams to make big moves prior to the trade deadline this season by trading for superstar outfielder Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals after Soto had not signed a new contract for Washington. Padres has had ups and downs this season however they hope to retain the third and final wild card spot heading into October. Padres will have two tough series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at the final stretch of the season.