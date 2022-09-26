Jags Get Big Win; Stun LA Chargers

The Jacksonville Jaguars are now 2-1 on the season after beating the Los Angeles Chargers on the road.

Hot Start

Last year, they finished the season 2-14, and they have already matched their wins through three games.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence gets his first win on the road as well.

JAGUARS HAVE WON A ROAD GAME FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2019. Had lost 18 straight prior to win over Chargers 🤯 pic.twitter.com/tNRSAO0I5z — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 25, 2022

First Half

In the first quarter, James Robinson became the fifth-fastest undrafted player to total 2,000 rushing yards in NFL history. Outside of that, the game got off to a slow start as the first quarter ended scoreless.

The Jaguars put it into gear in the second quarter, however. Riley Patterson got things started as he hit a pair of field goals on back-to-back drives.

Patterson finally got some help as Trevor Lawrence found Zay Jones for the 14-yard touchdown pass after a strip sack of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Patterson then capped it off with another field goal with a minute left in the half. Between the touchdown and the field goal, The Chargers finally got things rolling as Herbert found Mike Williams on a 15-yard pass. Jaguars took the 16-7 lead into the half.

Second Half

Jacksonville did not take its lead for granted. After giving up a field goal on the first possession from halftime, the defense dug in, and the offense took off. Robinson would crack things open for the Jags as he would break off a monstrous 50-yard run to answer back.

And from there the Jags poured it on, as Trevor Lawrence would find Christian Kirk and Marvin Jones Jr. in the end zone and build the lead to a final of 38-10.

Standout Performances

Trevor Lawrence had a magnificent day, throwing three touchdown passes while going 28 of 39 passing for 262 yards with no turnovers. It is also his first three-touchdown game since opening weekend of 2021 when he did it against the Houston Texans.

Running back James Robinson had his first 100-yard game since Week Five of last year as he rushed for 100 yards on 17 carries.

Next up

Jacksonville will try to keep this streak alive as they travel to Philly to take on the Eagles.