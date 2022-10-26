Lightning Fall Below .500

The Tampa Bay Lightning (3-4) lost to the Los Angeles Kings (4-4) Tuesday night, 4-2. After beating the Florida Panthers on Friday and the New York Islanders on Saturday, the Lightning have lost their momentum. Its early season struggles continue, as this is Tampa’s fourth loss so far with two games remaining on its road trip.

Kings Dominate Through All Three Periods

From the start of this game, LA was in full control. After an early goal by Phillip Danault, the Kings held the lead for a few minutes. The Lightning did answer with a goal of their own to end the first period tied 1-1.

In the second period it was all Kings. Gabe Vilardi and Blake Lizotte both scored in the period to give LA a 3-1 lead. Its defense did not allow any points from the Lightning through twenty minutes.

The third period began with another Kings goal to give them a commanding 4-1 lead. Tampa’s Nikita Kucherov would respond with a much-needed goal at the end of the period, but this was not be enough to win the game.

Statistically, the Kings were dominant in all facets of the game. They finished with 33 shots and 28 hits to Tampa’s 25 shots and 16 hits. LA also won 28 faceoffs to Tampa’s 23.

The Kings did not trail at any point of the game. Not only was LA scoring well, but it was defending just as good, shutting out the Lightning in the second period. Its goalie, Jonathan Quick, finished with 23 saves.

This was the Kings’ first win against the Lightning in ten games. While active, it was the second longest streak in the NHL.

Lightning and Kings’ upcoming matchups

The LA Kings will host Winnipeg and Toronto Thursday and Saturday. They will then go on a three game road trip beginning on Halloween and through the beginning of November.

The rest of this week will feature Tampa on the road for both of its games. It faces the Anaheim Ducks Wednesday and San Jose Sharks on Friday. It will need to win both matchups to bring its record above .500 heading into November.