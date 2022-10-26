Ravens v. Buccaneers Thursday preview

The struggling Buccaneers look to bounce back against the AFC North leading Ravens at home Thursday night.

Buccaneers Woes

For the first time in over twenty years, a Tom Brady-led team is under .500 headed into Week 8 of the season. As a team coming off back-to-back NFC South championships, these struggles come as a bit of a surprise.

The Bucs are coming off a 21-3 loss on Sunday, to a temperamental Carolina Panthers team. With the loss of Christian McCaffrey, Robbie Anderson and former head coach Matt Rhule, the unstable Panthers put up a strong showing against the veteran QB.

Some of the offensive numbers do not seem too bad. Brady is still sixth in passing yards, although he is averaging less than seven yards-per-attempt. The problem really lies in the rushing attack, as Tampa Bay ranks dead last in yards-per-game coming in at just under 65 yards-per-game.

Defensively, the Bucs have let up just 83 points on the year, which is towards the best in the league. Despite this, the team has lost two in-a-row to teams with below .500 records.

Short Week matchup

The Ravens are coming off of a home win against the Browns on Sunday, which moved their record to 4-3. They lead the AFC North because of a pivotal head-to-head victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Despite the Bucs’ recent problems, Raven quarterback Lamar Jackson said he still has the utmost respect for Brady.

The short week of preparation is usually something teams complain about, but Brady usually has success. He is 14-3 in his career on Thursday night Football compared to Jackson who is just 1-2.

The Ravens know a short week combined, with going on the road is difficult. Jackson said they are not using that as an excuse.

The question is if Bucs can get their ground game going, as they face a Ravens defense that is top ten in defensing the run.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. on Thursday night at Raymond James Stadium.