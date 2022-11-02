Nets in search of new coach after firing Steve Nash

The Brooklyn Nets and former head coach Steve Nash mutually parted ways on Tuesday, the team announced. Nets General Manager Sean Marks said the pair foresaw this decision coming, especially after the team’s 2-5 start. He spoke before Tuesday night’s game against the Bulls.

Steve Nash’s tenure

Nash’s time with the Nets was nothing short of chaotic. Kyrie Irving’s off the court antics have stained Nash’s association with the Nets ever since he was hired. “He certainly has not had an even playing field over 2 and a half years here,” Marks said. Marks took a lot of the responsibility for Nash’s unfortunate circumstances stating that he’s responsible for creating the staff and bringing players in.

Marks commented on his relationship with Nash.

Nash had high expectations to take the Nets to the next level since he was hired in 2020. With Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant as franchise cornerstones, he would face difficulty keeping everyone’s emotions in check. Brooklyn was also poised to impress with the addition of Ben Simmons to the lineup.

ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski spoke to the organizations frustration.

Marks concluded that the experiment with Nash wasn’t quite working out on the court. Once again partially attributing Nash’s dismissal to unfortunate circumstance, Marks didn’t cite the reasons stating that Nash is a competitive person who doesn’t want to make excuses.

Marks finally thanked Nash and his family for his time in Brooklyn.

New Coach Search

Assistant coach Jacque Vaughn was named the interim head coach while the Nets look for a new candidate.

Immediately after it was announced that Steve Nash would no longer be coach of the Brooklyn Nets, rumors began swirling about the hiring of Ime Udoka. Udoka was an assistant in Brooklyn for one year before he took the job in Boston. Him and Marks have had a lasting relationship dating back to their time with the San Antonio Spurs.

Udoka was suspended for the entire 2022-23 season by the Celtics for an improper relationship with a female coworker. Boston has allowed Udoka to look for another job, whether it be as an assistant or head coach.

Udoka would immediately bring a defensive presence into the locker room. Currently, the Nets are ranked 25th in the NBA in total defense. Udoka’s hiring would ensure Brooklyn cleans up its act after Udoka coached Boston to one of the best defenses in the league last season.

His hiring is pending a Brooklyn vetting process into what transpired between Udoka and the female coworker.