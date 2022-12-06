Bowl Eligible Teams in the SEC

With the college football regular season coming to an end, it is time for bowl games. Last year the SEC had a record of 13 bowl eligible teams. Out of all the 14 SEC Teams, only 11 of them are eligible. Vanderbilt, Auburn and Texas A&M all had a win-lose record of 5-7. To be eligible a team needs to have at least six wins in the preseason. SEC Bowl Games will start on Dec. 17 and go until Jan. 9.

Bowl Eligible Teams

University of Georgia (12-0)

The University of Georgia has not lost one game this season, and its game will be held on Dec. 31 in the CFP Semifinals. Georgia will be playing against the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1).

University of Alabama (10-2)

The University of Alabama will be playing against (10-3) Kansas State on Dec. 31 in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

University of Tennessee (10-2)

On Dec. 30, Tennessee will be playing against (11-2) Clemson University in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

Louisiana State University (9-3)

On Jan. 2, LSU will be taking on (8-5) Purdue in the Cheese-It Citrus Bowl.

University of Mississippi (8-4)

Ole Miss will be playing against (7-5) Texas Tech on Dec. 23 in the TaxAct Texas Bowl.

Mississippi State University (8-4)

Mississippi State will be playing against (8-4) Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

University of South Carolina (8-4)

On Dec. 30, USC will be playing against (8-4) Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

University of Kentucky (7-5)

UK will be playing against (7-5) Iowa in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl Dec. 30.

University of Arkansas (6-6)

On Dec. 23, Arkansas will be playing against (6-6) Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

University of Missouri (6-6)

Missouri will be playing against (7-5) Wake Forest in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl Dec. 23.

University of Florida (6-6)

On Dec. 17, UF will be playing against (9-3) Oregon State in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl.

Overall Bowl Information

This year, out of all the conferences, the SEC holds the highest amount of bowl eligible teams. The B1G and the ACC have nine eligible teams. The Big 12 has eight eligible teams. The Sun Belt, Pac 12, Mountain West and the AAC have seven eligible teams. The MAC has six eligible teams. The Conference USA and Independents have five eligible teams.

In total, their are 81 eligible teams. For bowl season to be possible, the season needs a total of 82 teams to fill 41 games. Because there are not enough teams with six wins to fill all of the available spots, Rice University will be the only team to only win five games in the 2022 season. The Owls have been chosen for academic reasons.