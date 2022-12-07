Heat Fall to Pistons 116-96

The Miami Heat (11-14) dropped their game against the Detroit Pistons (7-19), 116-96 Tuesday night. This in part was due to a strong second half for the Pistons on offense, however, Miami saw great performances from Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. The Heat will go back to the drawing board before their next game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.

What Went Wrong In Miami?

The Detroit Pistons came into this game as one of the worst teams in the league. They have a young core that still needs a few years to develop. This did not stop them from coming into the Heat’s house and stealing a victory. Bojan Bogdanovic finished the game with 31 points on an efficient 75% shooting from the field. He also made seven of nine total threes. He was seemingly unstoppable in the second half as 28 of his 31 points came in the two final quarters.

This performance by the Heat was not the worst they have had this season. They struggled to close out the game in the final minutes and contain Detroit’s hot hand, but Miami will see improvements when their star Jimmy Butler returns from injury. Additionally, this game against the Pistons was Victor Oladipo’s first game back this season.

https://twitter.com/DetroitPistons/status/1600327052002963456

Strong Performances For The Heat

In what was an embarrassing loss at home, the Heat had some excellent performances from their stars. Tyler Herro finished the game with 34 points, shooting 70% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc. In the absence of Jimmy Butler, a majority of the offense was going to be run through Herro. Herro was shooting the ball as good as he has ever in his short NBA career. Coming off of a Sixth Man of the Year award, it seems as if he is still hungry to prove himself as one of the most dynamic guards in the league.

The other big contributor for the Heat was Bam Adebayo. Adebayo finished the game with 21 points and 15 rebounds. He was dominant in the paint offensively and defensively, shooting 56% from the field after committing 16 total shots. On the other side of the ball, 14 of his 15 rebounds came on the defensive end.

Tyler keeps finding a way 😤 Close game in the 3rd. Tune in on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/MnxpELYipu — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 7, 2022

What’s Next For Both Teams?

The Detroit Pistons are back in action Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Miami Heat have one day to rest before they welcome in the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.