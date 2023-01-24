PK YONGE DOMINATES IN BLOWOUT AGAINST BRADFORD

jzapata1 January 24, 2023 Basketball, High School Sports, PK Yonge High School 351 Views

By: Seth Zapata and Regan Roberts

The 12-2 P.K. Younge Blue Wave looked to bounce back from their tough loss against Wildwood on Monday night. Zion McRae put on an offensive showcase, boasting a total of 39 points, a new season high for the sophomore guard. The Blue Wave carried the momentum she created early on to overtake Bradford by a wide margin of 21 points, never losing the lead.

Quarter 1

Both teams had a slow start offensively, but P.K. Younge played a scrappy brand of basketball. Their high-pressure defense caused turnovers, transitioning to a high-paced offense, allowing three consecutive offensive boards to start the game. The heavy defensive pressure continued from their 1-3-1 trap, which allowed McRae to push the tempo on fastbreaks. She scored 19 of the Blue Wave’s 21 first-quarter points. Bradford’s offense picked up the pace towards the end of the quarter, partially closing the gap down to a 6-point deficit, for an end-of-quarter score of 21-15.

Quarter 2

The Blue Wave tested their range, making two three-pointers early on. Both teams shifted offensive gears, exchanging several fastbreak layups. McRae continued to make her presence felt, scoring another seven points. When she was subbed out, Bradford took advantage, as the lead shortened to 33-29.

P.K. Younge continued their defensive pressure, causing Bradford to commit several turnovers, which the Blue Wave transitioned to many fast-break opportunities. The high-scoring quarter ended with five unanswered points by the Blue Waves. The half finished with a score of 38-29, P.K. Younge’s biggest lead of the game so far.

Quarter 3

Bradford came out of the half with a quick offensive push. They continued to up the tempo by scoring a quick fast-break layup. The Blue Wave responded quickly though, answering with their own points, and forcing two consecutive turnovers. Bradford’s ball movement allowed them to make another push. Three different players scored within three minutes and P.K. Young’s lead was shortened to 42-38.

After a quick timeout, Freshman Ashlyn Young had a great offensive spurt, making a three-pointer as well as an and-one. P.K. Younge’s defense continued to put pressure on Bradford, which caused several offensive mistakes that let the game slip away from them. An end-of-quarter Blue Wave run included an and-one from McRae and a three-pointer from both Young and Reniyah Clark. McRae’s point total sat at 35 by the end of the quarter, just one point off of her season high.

Quarter 4

P.K. Younge carried their momentum from the quarter before, with Clark and McRae weaving through the defense early on. Layups from the duo extended the lead to 63-42. The Blue Wave attempted to slow the game down, but Bradford was able to score five points in a two-minute run. Despite the late push, they couldn’t close the large gap reaped by their turnovers before. McRae dealt the finishing blow, ending the game with a new season-high of 39 points.

Final Score: Blue Wave 68-47 W

About jzapata1

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Bryan Shelton Talks Son’s Australian Open Run

On Tuesday, Bryan Shelton, the Florida Gators Men’s Tennis Head Coach, joined Sportscene with Steve …

© 2023 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties