UConn Set to Host South Carolina in National Title Rematch

The No. 5 UConn women’s basketball team (21-2) will host No. 1 South Carolina (22-0) Sunday at noon. The matchup will be a rematch of the 2022 NCAA National Championship, where South Carolina dominated the Gamecocks 64-49.

Destani Henderson’s 26 points propelled the Gamecocks to their second national title back on April 3, 2022.

Gamecock Versatility

South Carolina is led by forward Aliyah Boston. Boston was awarded the 2022 Honda Cup Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year, 2022 National Player of the Year and Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. She has also collected multiple other collegiate accolades.

Boston recorded her seventh consecutive double-double in South Carolina’s most recent win against Kentucky. She scored 14 points and brought down 14 rebounds. The victory was the team’s 28th consecutive win and is the longest win streak in program history.

We'll be taking that back thanks 👍 Gamecocks lead 26-18 after the 1Q. 📺 @SECNetwork https://t.co/cjtQ5qIZJg pic.twitter.com/7vh3wMif4G — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) February 3, 2023

Huskies Hopes and History

UConn is coming off of a 64-54 win against Providence on Wednesday. Dorka Juhász led the team with 19 points, 17 rebounds and four assists while Nika Mühl finished with 14 points, four rebounds and nine assists.

The last time UConn played South Carolina, guard Paige Bueckers led the Huskies with 14 points but it wasn’t enough to defeat South Carolina in the national title.

Overall, UConn has won 11 National Championships, including four in a row from 2013 to 2016. The Huskies also have over 50 conference regular season and tournament championships.

Head coach Geno Auriemma has been running the show for the Huskies for 38 years and is looking for his 12th national championship.

The Game

The Gamecocks will visit the Huskies with tipoff set for noon. UConn is hoping to continue its 14-game win streak and South Carolina is looking to earn its 29th straight victory.