Gators Lacrosse faces No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels

This Saturday, the Florida Gators lacrosse team will face off against the No. 1 ranked North Carolina Tar Heels. This top 10 matchup promises to be an exciting and highly competitive game.

Gators Lacrosse Heads North

The Gators are coming into this game with a 1-0 record. Having most recently defeated Michigan in a huge 17-8 victory, they will be looking to build on this momentum as they take on the currently undefeated Tar Heels. UNC have dominated their opponents in their first two games of the season.

Despite the Tar Heels’ impressive start to the season, the Gators are not to be underestimated. The Gators talented team includes some of the best players in the country: sophomore midfielder Emma LoPinto and junior Sarah Reznick. LoPinto hit her 100th career goal during the Michigan game and is now the fastest in Gator’s history to hit the 100-point mark (23 games).

The Gators also have a formidable defense, anchored by senior goalie Sarah Reznick. She made 12 saves in the team’s first game. Reznick exceeded record history by passing Mikey Meagher (2010-13) for the second-most saves. If they can continue to play at a high level and execute their game plan, they have a real chance of handing the Tar Heels their first loss since 2021.

On Sunday, @sarahreznick moved up the ranks in program history, now sitting @ No. 2 in total saves 🔥🤫#FLax // #GoGators pic.twitter.com/YABO9S2c4W — Gators Lacrosse (@GatorsLAX) February 16, 2023

Unbeatable UNC

However, North Carolina is a powerhouse team that will be difficult to beat. North Carolina is led by junior attacker Caitlyn Wurzburger, who has already tallied six goals and six assists in just two games. The Tar Heels have a potent offense that will test the Gators’ defense.

Ultimately, this game will come down to which team can execute their game plan and capitalize on their strengths. The Gators will need to play a full 60-minutes of lacrosse and limit their mistakes to pull off an upset. The Tar Heels will be looking to continue their dominant start to the season and prove that they deserve their No. 1 ranking.