Gators Softball Looking for Strong Showing at Home in T-Mobile Tournament

The Florida Gators softball team hosts the 2023 T-Mobile tournament beginning Friday at the Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. UF is ranked third coming into the weekend, and they started the season off strong with a five-game win steak. They swept Jacksonville in a two-game series with dominant 13-2 and 11-0 performances on Tuesday and Wednesday. Along with the Gators, the tournament will showcase UCONN, Bowling Green, Central Michigan and Delaware State.

Swamp on Fire

So far this season, the Gators have outscored their opponents by a whopping 65-4, with a dominant 21-0 win against Illinois State contributing to that.

Graduate student Charla Echols leads the Gators with a .538 batting average. Echols has seven hits so far on the season, with a home run coming in each of her last two games.

Skylar Wallace and Sam Roe sit second and third in team batting averages at .500 a piece. Every Gator starter is batting over .300 to begin the season. Florida’s .430 team batting average greatly outshines their opponents number of .149 this season.

UF has been dominant not just at the plate, but on the mound as well. The duo of Elizabeth Hightower and Rylee Trlicek has been lights out with 0.00 and 0.71 eras respectively. Hightower has only allowed two hits in nine innings, and Trlicek has allowed 11 hits in 12.2 innings.

https://twitter.com/GatorsSB/status/1626382689312858115?s=20

UCONN Trying to Get Going

The Huskies are off to a more sluggish start on the season with a 1-2 record. They are yet to play a game at home this season and are 1-1 on the road with an 0-1 record in neutral territory.

Aziah James leads the Huskies offense with a .429 batting average. Jana Sanden follows her with a .400 batting average in 10 at-bats. Grace Jenkins is batting .333 in 9 at-bats with two home runs.

UConn will look to get on track in neutral ground this weekend, and their first game is already underway against Bowling Green.

Bowling Green off to a Strong Start

Bowling Green dominated their first game of the tournament early Friday morning with an 11-1 win over Delaware State. This win puts them at 3-3 on the season with all six games being played in neutral ground.

Before the Friday morning win, Bowling Green was led by Sophie Weber batting .333 on 15 at-bats.

They are currently playing their second game of the tournament against UConn.

First Look at Central Michigan

This weekend’s tournament will be the first look at the 2023 Central Michigan softball team. Last year, the team went 27-26 with a 10-7 record on neutral ground and a 6-16 record away. They get their first look of the season against Delaware State Friday afternoon.

GET UP FOLKS, IT'S GAME DAY ❗❗ 🆚 Delaware State

⏰ 2 p.m.

🏟️ Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium

📍 Gainesville, Florida

📊 https://t.co/SncTFMNX4K#FireUpChips🔥⬆️🥎 | #Team45 pic.twitter.com/OdnPt35yvG — CMU Softball (@CMUSoftball) February 17, 2023

Delaware State Looks to Bounce Back

The Hornets are now 2-1 after a blowout loss to Bowling Green early Friday morning in the T-Mobile tournament. Coming into the tournament, they completed an opening two-game series sweep in a double-header against Agnes Scott College.

Uxua Modrego Lopez leads the team batting .600 with two home runs in 5 at-bats.