Jalen Hurts Talks Contract Extension

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts signed a five-year, $255 million contract extension with $179.3 million in guarantees on Monday. The extension makes Hurts the highest-paid player annually in NFL history, according to NFL.com.

2020 Draft Controversy

Controversy came with the Eagles’ draft selection of Hurts in 2020. The pick was highly scrutinized considering that former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was signed to a four-year, $128 million deal less than a year prior. Many thought the 53rd pick would be better used on a player to support Wentz on offense rather than selecting another quarterback who would serve as the backup. However, general manager Howie Roseman defended the pick, stating that the organization wanted to be a “quarterback factory,” according to phillyvoice.com.

“Three years ago today, Mr. Lurie and Howie had the courage to draft me when no one really understood why, no one knew why,” Hurts said.

Improvement as a Starter

In his first regular season as a starter in 2021, the Eagles finished just 9-8. However, it was still enough to clinch a playoff appearance. Eventually, the team fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card game. Hurts put up solid numbers in 2021, but much of it would be considered empty stats with the Eagles having to pass the ball to get back into games that they trailed.

Going into the 2022 NFL season, Hurts had yet to prove himself as a sure-fire franchise quarterback. But the Eagles kept faith in him in year two as a starter, and Hurts more than proved himself as a franchise quarterback, finishing runner-up for the 2022 NFL MVP award. Hurts finished the 2022 season with 3,701 passing yards, 760 rushing yards and 35 total touchdowns. He also finished tied for second in the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 13.

Despite the big pay day, Hurts made it known that he is still hungry for more in Philadelphia.