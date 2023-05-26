Celtics Dominate Heat in Game 5 Victory

Share Facebook

Thursday night, the Boston Celtics capitalized on their offensive star power with a 110-97 win over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The victory extended Boston’s season, and the team has won two straight games to send the series back to Miami for Game 6 Saturday night.

Boston’s Unstoppable Offense

The Celtics came out fiery with an aggressive game plan, looking sharp minutes into the first. After hitting multiple 3’s and tough jumpers, Boston took a 20-5 lead with five minutes to go in the first. This offensive dominance proved key to Boston’s Game 5 victory and the trend continued throughout the game as four different players for the Celtics had 20+ points. This early momentum carried Boston through the night and never allowed the Heat to mount a comeback.

Jaylen Brown contributed to the team’s togetherness and comradery. They had each other’s backs and weren’t going to let up despite being down 3-0 in the series. Brown said the special bond between the players has helped the Celtics face adversity in the series.

Struggles for Miami

Despite attempts from the Heat to switch the momentum and take control of the game, Boston’s energy proved too strong. Even when Miami was able to make key plays and strong offensive pushes, Boston’s defense was right there to stop them. The Celtics were aggressive throughout with multiple steals and constant defensive pressure on the ball.

Miami’s defense was ineffective, as the Celtics continued to find gaps and hit tough shots. Jimmy Butler said a lack of shot making led to defensive struggles. Moreover, he said Game 6 will be very different.

Crucial Game 6

The Heat are going to need standout performances from their star players in Butler and Bam Adebayo if they want to stop Boston’s momentum and close out the series. The last thing the Heat want is to go back to TD Garden for a winner-take-all Game 7. Both teams are confident and hungry for a win heading into Game 6.

Tip off is set for 8:30pm at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Saturday.