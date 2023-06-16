U.S. Open Day 1 Features Low Scores and Broken Records

Share Facebook

Twitter

On Thursday in Los Angeles, California, Day 1 of the U.S. Open Golf Championships took place. Many records were tied and broken following the results of the first round.

Top of the Leaderboard

Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele finished at the top of the leaderboard with a record-breaking round of 62 at 8 under par. This is the lowest amount of strokes in U.S. Open history. Previously, five other players had tied the record of 63, although it had never been broken.

A day to remember. 💯 — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 16, 2023

The two tallied 18 birdies total together. Fowler had 10, which is a career high for him in an opening round of a major and the most he has gathered in a round at the U.S. Open. This performance is certainly a turn of events for Fowler after failing to qualify for the last two U.S. Opens.

"I knew there were birdies to be made out here." When it clicked for @RickieFowler, it really clicked. pic.twitter.com/80D09chG9E — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 16, 2023

Gator Great Billy Horschel

Former Gator Billy Horschel is tied for 106th after Thursday’s round. He shot 3 over par and has some work to do if he wants to make the cut heading into the weekend. Many holes produced struggles for golfers yesterday. Unfortunately, Horschel fell into the trap.

Golfers to Keep an Eye On

New pro Sam Bennett doesn’t seem rattled in these big-time moments. This is just Bennett’s third start as a pro and he is tied for seventh. The former Texas A&M star is putting on an impressive performance so far.

Despite a whiff towards the end of his day, big-name Rory McIlroy sits in fifth place. In a dry spell since 2014, many wonder if McIlroy can win his fifth major title during this tournament.

Adjustments Heading Into Day 2

Although some golfers may have struggled, the average score among the competitors set record lows. The first round scoring average was a 71.38, which is the lowest in an opening round in the past 90 years. Additionally, there was also not a single score in the 80s. This will be the first time in the first or second round of the U.S. Open that no player shot worse than 79.

Hole locations for Round 2 of the 123rd #USOpen at LACC. pic.twitter.com/alXeFh6Rad — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 16, 2023

After the first day being a so-called “practice round” for many, the USGA has made some difficult pin placements heading into Day 2.