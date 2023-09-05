Ben Shelton of the U.S. reacts after winning a point against compatriot Tommy Paul during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Shelton Set for US Open Quarterfinals

Jackson Castellano September 5, 2023 Feature Sports News, Former Gators, Gators Tennis, Tennis, US Open 359 Views

Former Florida tennis star Ben Shelton is on the rise. Again.

After scoring the winning point of Florida’s 2021 NCAA national championship and winning a singles championship himself in 2022, Shelton was collegiate tennis’ best. And he saw room for more.

He made the decision to leave the University of Florida to pursue a professional tennis career. His father, former Florida tennis head coach Bryan Shelton, joined him earlier this summer when he stepped away from the Gators to coach his son.

Shelton is taking pro tennis by storm. He’s set to compete in the US Open quarterfinals against Frances Tiafoe at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

It marks his second quarterfinal appearance in his pro career after he reached the stage in the 2023 Australian Open. A win would thrust him in front of the eyes of tennis fans everywhere and give a major boost to his top-50 ATP ranking.

Shelton’s run and his blazing serve speed have produced significant hype, but he made it clear after his round-of-16 win over Tommy Paul that his focus is on playing good tennis and winning matches.

Audio Courtesy of USTA 

The young phenom has a tough road ahead if he wants his run to continue, however. Standing in his way is Tiafoe, the No. 10 men’s singles player in the world. As the second-highest-ranked American on the tour at just 25, Tiafoe represents what Shelton wants to be. A win, or even just a competitive match, would be a massive step in that direction. Shelton and Tiafoe have developed an off-the-court relationship as well. Shelton looks to gain respect from the tennis world and bragging rights over a friend.

Audio Courtesy of USTA

Shelton’s near future in tennis could take a major upturn with a win tonight — but his run this summer alone has been enough of an introduction.

About Jackson Castellano

Jackson Castellano is a third-year Sports Media Journalism student at the University of Florida.

