Dominating Senior Night, Homecoming Win for Hawthorne

HAWTHORNE — The Hawthorne Hornets keep pushing toward a Class 1R state title repeat with Friday’s 55-0 win against Akelynn’s Angels Christian Academy.

Senior Night Celebration

Hawthorne (9-0) celebrated 14 seniors. Before the game a special event happened in the locker room.

Coach Cornelius Ingram revealed a tradition the Hornets take part in every season. He has each senior reflect on what football has done in their lives.

“When you hear these stories, it gives you motivation going into the playoffs,” the coach said.

Ingram said the moment has an impact on the other players.

“A lot of the young guys use it as motivation.”

It not only affects players, but the coaches also.

“When you hear these stories on senior night, whether you did something for them, said something encouraging for them even when they were at their lowest moment and you didn’t even know it, they bring it up on senior night,” Ingram said.

“It’s a lot of laughs and a lot of tears.”

Hawthorne Start Strong

On the first play of the game, the Hawthorne defense, led by senior and Navy commit Andrew Zock, forced a fumble that Hawthorne recovered for a touchdown.

The first half ended with two straight sacks from the Hawthorne defense, one from senior linebacker Earick Williams III. Williams finished the game with two sacks.

Hawthorne’s defense suffocated AACA (1-6).

Big Night For Keenon Johnson

Hawthorne scored eight touchdowns, seven by different players. Two of those touchdowns came from running back Keenon Johnson.

By halftime, Johnson had rushed for 116 yards which put him at 1,000 yards for the season.

Hawthorne’s Keenon Johnson with 116 yards so far in tonight’s game vs. AACA. This gives Johnson 1,000 yards for the season.@HHS_Football352 @ESPNGainesville#Highschoolfootball — Caroline King (@Carolineking112) October 28, 2023

Johnson had a 40-yard run and a 12-yard pick up before scoring to put Hawthorne up 41-0. The AACA defense could do nothing to stop him.

After Johnson’s touchdown, the half ended with an interception from Hawthorne’s Darian Bowie.

Halftime Celebration

Hawthorne honored it’s homecoming court by crowning the senior king and queen

Hawthorne’s wide receiver, Matthew Mckinley-Daniels, was crowned king.

Mckinley-Daniels added to his memorable night by scoring a touchdown off a pass from quarterback CJ Ingram to put Hawthorne up 28-0 in the first quarter.

Up Next