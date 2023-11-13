Buccaneers Defeat Titans, 20-6

Share Facebook

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers snapped their four-game losing streak as they welcomed the Tennessee Titans into their house.

It was a house party for Tampa’s defense as they let the Titans have no momentum throughout the entire game. This resulted in Tennessee scoring only six points, while the Buccaneers ended the game with 20.

Buccaneers Set Sail Again

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers began the season winning three of their first four games until their most recent roadblock. Previous to this past Sunday, Tampa had lost four in a row and seemed to be losing a grip to win their division. Now, the Buccaneers are still alive and well to take control of their division at any point.

In the bounce-back win, All-Pro wide receiver Mike Evans had another field day as he racked up six catches for 143 yards and one TD. He continues to be the number one weapon for this team as they go through the motions of a new quarterback.

“It’s a lot of weight off your shoulders,” Evans said. “Four in a row is tough, especially with our talent and what we believe we can do.”

Additionally, the defense as a collective group held running back Derrick Henry to only 24 yards on the day. They also managed to turn the ball over in the air once.

Titans Continue to Fall

The Tennessee Titans have now lost for the fourth time in the past five games after starting the season 2-2.

They are leaning on their new leader and QB Will Levis after seeing his performances against their previous opponents. However, the team is having trouble as a collective to find ways to win.

The offensive line for the team continues to battle injuries and it shows. All running backs combined for 42 yards on 16 carries. Moreover, they struggled to protect Levis.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said, “We didn’t run it very well,”. He continued, “The first drive, there was some good stuff going on there, just didn’t finish that drive off. And whether it’s pressure or (various breakdowns) trying to get the football off, it was a struggle.”

What’s to Come

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be on the road this week vs the 49ers, coming off a blowout win. The Buccaneers will play four of their next five games on the road.

The Tennessee Titans will stay on the road as they go into a divisional matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.