NFL Sets Record for Most Game Winning Field Goals in Week 10

Share Facebook

Twitter

The NFL in Week 10 was a wild one, as it always is. However, kickers were the heroes. With five on Sunday and one on Monday night, the NFL set a record for the most game winning field goals in a single week. In total on the week, sixty successful field goals were kicked. Let’s look at each game winner.

A record 5 buzzer beater field goals in Week 10. Sunday was an all-time day to be a kicker. pic.twitter.com/mOUQYue9B4 — NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2023

Houston Texans

With 1:33 left on the clock, C.J. Stroud and the Texans received the ball with the score tied, 27-27. Stroud would go on complete two major passes to Dalton Schultz and Noah Brown for 25 and 22 yards, respectively, putting them in field goal range. It culminated in a six-play drive where Matt Ammendola drilled the 38-yard field goal for the win. He went 3-for-3 on the day with a long of 45 yards.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns fell behind early, but that didn’t stop them from making a second half comeback. Down by one, Deshaun Watson and the Browns received the ball with 4:55 left in the game. The Browns would then go on to put together a 12-play drive that drained what remained on the clock. With three seconds to go, Dustin Hopkins kicked the 40-yard field goal to give the Browns a two-point win in Baltimore. Hopkins was 4-for-4 kicking on the day.

Detroit Lions

The Lions took a lead over the Los Angeles Chargers early, but the game turned into a shootout. Ultimately, the Lions got the ball back in a tied game with 3:34 to go and burned the rest of the clock. After a knew kneel downs, Riley Patterson kicked the 41-yard field goal with two seconds left to win the game. He went 2-for-2 on the day.

Arizona Cardinals

It was Kyler Murray’s return game, and he got a chance to win the game. With 2:33 left in regulation, Murray and the Cardinals got the ball back down by one. They would then go on an 11-play drive topped off by a 23-yard field goal by Matt Prater. Prater went 4-4 on the day, including a 56-yarder.

Seattle Seahawks

Washington scored a game tying touchdown with 52 seconds left in the game, but that was too much time for Geno Smith. In seven plays, Smith and the Seahawks drove down the field where Jason Myers kicked the game winning 43-yard field goal. Myers was 5-for-5 on the day.

Denver Broncos

In the last game of the week, the Broncos took down the Buffalo Bills. Down by one with 1:55 to go, Russell Wilson and the Broncos drove the field in ten plays. Will Lutz went on to miss the 41-yard field goal, but the Bills had too many men on the field. On his second attempt, a 36-yarder, Lutz drilled it. He was 4-for-4 on the day.