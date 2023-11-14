Broncos Beat Bills on Second-Chance Field Goal

Share Facebook

Twitter

Primetime football is meant to add excitement to each week between long slates of games on the weekends. Although some matchups are lopsided or less than ideal, you never really know what could happen under the lights on a national stage. The Buffalo Bills learned that lesson against the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos (4-5) defeated the Bills (5-5) 24-22 on Monday Night Football thanks to a second-chance, game-winning field goal from Will Lutz. The chance only came thanks to the Bills having 12 men on the field for the initial attempt. While Buffalo is generally viewed as the better team, consistent errors (and four turnovers) lost the game.

How It Happened

https://twitter.com/Broncos/status/1724283382517895544

Lutz came out early with a sign for what’s to come, giving the Broncos the opening 3-0 lead on a field goal. He’d miss the extra point on a Russell Wilson touchdown pass to make it 9-0 in the first quarter.

Wilson finished 24-for-29 with 193 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

The Bills responded quickly with two scoring passes. The first of those to Dalton Kincaid for a touchdown and the other to Gabe Davis for the two-point conversion. Bills quarterback Josh Allen finished 15-for-26 with 177 yards, one passing touchdown and two interceptions.

Lutz notched two more field goals to make it 15-8 at the half.

Both teams came out sluggish in the second before the Bills tied it up following a recovered fumble. The next score would come with just five minutes left in the game as Wilson threw another touchdown and missed the two-point try to make it 21-15 Denver.

Allen had to run a late-game drill and was successful. He scrambled into the endzone to pull ahead 22-21.

Wilson led a similar drive down the field and put Lutz in position for a 41-yard winner. He missed, but a flag on the field came up to be against the Bills. Lutz nailed the second-chance try and gave Denver the win.

What’s Next

The Broncos now sit at one game under .500. They’ll take on Minnesota on Sunday in prime time once again.

The Bills have fallen to 5-5 and have much to consider for its season’s future. A team that could be a serious contender has consistently held itself back all year. Buffalo faces the Jets on Sunday.