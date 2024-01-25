Career Night From Vince Williams Jr. Lifts Grizzlies Over Heat

Share Facebook

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Miami Heat 105-96 on Wednesday thanks to a stellar 25-point performance from Vince Williams Jr. The Heat have now lost four games in a row and take on the eastern conference leading Celtics on Thursday.

shoutout the black tee shirt. pic.twitter.com/LDJly3gzXO — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 25, 2024

Vince Williams Jr. Leads Ragtag Team

Due to injuries, the Grizzlies only had nine players available. Without notable players Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Brandon Clarke, the Grizzlies would look for contributions from some unusual players. The Grizzlies two leading scorers, Vince Williams Jr. and GG Jackson, are both former second round picks.

Losing to an injury-plagued Grizzlies team seems to epitomize the Heat’s struggles as of late. The Heat trailed the entire second half of the game. The Heat’s losing streak has come at the hands of four non-playoff teams. The Heat currently remain the sixth seed in the eastern conference, but the Indiana Pacers have the same record and are looking to overtake the last guaranteed playoff spot. The Heat have a crucial stretch ahead against three current playoff teams: the Celtics, Knicks and Suns.

New-Look Heat?

Wednesday night’s game was the first time the Heat played newly acquired shooting guard Terry Rozier. The Heat traded Kyle Lowry and a 2027 first-round pick to the Hornets for Rozier on Tuesday. In his first game, Rozier scored nine points and shot 27% from the field. After playing 29 minutes in his first game, he will likely play an important role on the team. The Heat will continue to rely on key players Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, but the new addition of Rozier could get the Heat out of their slump.