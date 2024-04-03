Santa Fe High Boys Lacrosse Falls To Chiles

Share Facebook

By Rhiannon Thomas and Savannah Milner

ALACHUA — The Santa Fe Raiders boys lacrosse team lost their final regular-season home match Tuesday, 11-5, to the Tallahassee Chiles Timberwolves.

First-Half Battle

Senior Liam Mcswain scored the first goal for the Raiders (6-7) just 1:30 into the match.

The Timberwolves (6-7) responded with three goals from senior Jesse Ratliff in just under five minutes.

Santa Fe’s Kaden Rowell struck back with another goal, trying to help the Raiders catch up. It wasn’t long before Chiles’ Brett Folsom gave the Timberwolves their last goal of the first quarter to bring the score to 4-2.

The back-and-forth action continued into the second quarter, starting with a goal from Santa Fe. The Timberwolves’ Joel Ransdell answered with a goal in less than a minute.

The quarter ended with a goal from Santa Fe’s Jaxson Phillips and the fourth goal of the night from Ratliff. The first half ended with the Timberwolves still up, 6-4.

Second-Half Blowout

The action slowed in the third quarter. Rowell scored his second goal to end the quarter with a score of 6-5.

The Raiders didn’t produce many goal opportunities in the fourth quarter, while the Timberwolves scored five unanswered goals, two from Joel Randsell and one each from Coleman Gullett, Austin Foggy and Joey Roeder.

Up Next

The Raiders will hit the road Thursday to face off against Jacksonville Stanton (1-10) at 7 p.m.

The Timberwolves are back on the road with a match at the Ocala Trinity Catholic Celtics on Friday at 7 p.m.