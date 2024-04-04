Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema Discusses the NFL Quarterback

Share Facebook

With the 2024 NFL Draft coming up, NFL fans wait to see the fate of their respective teams. According to Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema, “Things can quickly change when you get the right head coach and right quarterback.”

Picking up on the latter half of his statement, Sikkema looks back in retrospect on the 2021 NFL Draft. This draft class featured five first round quarterback including Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Mac Jones, Zach Wilson, and Trey Lance.

The “First Round” Picks

Despite having the second most quarterbacks being picked in the first round, it is controversial whether or not these players live up to the hype in their professional careers.

According to Sikkema, Trevor Lawrence seems to be the only quarterback of the 2021 first round draft class to have hope of being the face of their franchise. Many of the others are not wanted on the field and are being traded for late round picks.

Along with Lawrence, Fields, Jones, and Wilson have not received contract extensions from their current teams. Originally signed with the San Francisco 49ers in 2022, Lance was traded to the Cowboys for a fourth round pick. It is obvious these once “star” players did not pan out as expected professionally.

Not an “Exact Science”

With this being said, Trevor Sikkema explains that when it comes picks, it is not an “exact science.” Proof will only come in the plays.

Despite this, Sikkema mentioned a few quarterbacks that he feels will be able to transform a franchise in this day and age. Caleb Williams from USC is widely accepted as the top prospect. Drake Maye from North Carolina, Jayden Daniels from LSU and JJ McCarthy from Michigan are among those other top options.

Looking Ahead

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25 to April 27 in Detroit, Michigan. The Chicago Bears currently hold the No. 1 overall pick.