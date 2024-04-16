Gators Out-Duel at FSU Relays, Land on NCAA List

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators out-dueled at the FSU relays to land on the NCAA list, courtesy of senior Will Gross.

Florida paved the way on rival territory up in Tallahassee, FL. Gators track and field racked up eight participates to open up the first day of relays.

Thank you, SENIORS! 👏 Congratulations to Calvin Bostic, Alissa Braxton, Claire Bryant, Kai Chang, Zach Godbold, Will Gross IV, Jacob Miley, Jevaughn Powell and Vanessa Watson on outstanding Gator careers!#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/hcGOxwl7Zg — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) April 12, 2024

Entries

The Gators ran their way into town and began their afternoon with entries into hammer throws and long jumps.

During the 2024 season for Florida, the Gators have excelled at long jumps due to their impeccable young and rising roster. The Gators are making headlines on the daily and continue to make a name for themselves.

Statement Made

Florida’s young prominent roster was in full striking distance off the bat.

Recapping this outdoor event, Anthaya Charlton commenced her 2024 outdoor campaign in the women’s long jump. She made a statement with a 6.38m/20’11.25.” The sophomore has made her mark on this Gator roster and in slotting on the top ten list three times.

Just as fun the second time around 🐊#GoGators pic.twitter.com/8po3s5jqem — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) April 14, 2024

Top Collegiate Outcomes

Taking a deeper dive at the events that occurred up in Tallahassee, Gross took off from the get-go and placed himself on the top 10 list at No. 6 in the 2024 NCAA placement.

In addition to the bright lights being placed on Gross, Imani Washington was electric during the hammer throw with a 54.67m/179’4″ on the field.

IV secures 2⃣nd 💉 Will Gross IV tallied a throw of 66.35m/217'8" to earn his placement in the Men's Hammer Throw Invite! 🔨 This marks the third time this year that Will has thrown over 66.00m!#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/9HcaECjVmi — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) April 13, 2024

Shifting from the hammer throw to the long jump, Charlton made an impressive splash with a 6.38m/20’11.25.” Florida’s utter dominance has something to witness throughout the course of the season.

Between the roster surpassing many milestones and notching personal records, this squad is the team to beat.

The Gators have been getting recognition around the NCAA for their unbelievable performance and prowess.

With a lot of play left on the field, the Gators will continue to ignite their engines and build upon these accolades.