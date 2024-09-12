Florida Volleyball Drops Road Match At Georgia Tech

The Florida volleyball team’s 2023 season ended at the hands of Georgia Tech. Fate would have it that the Gators’ first-ranked matchup of the 2024 season would be against the Yellow Jackets.

After Wednesday night, Florida is likely hoping to never see the Atlanta school again.

No. 15 Georgia Tech (5-1) leveled No. 13 Florida (5-2) to the tune of a 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-21) victory in Atlanta, winning each set by at least four points. After a five-set victory last December, it only took three this round.

An Evening of Errors

From the second the Gators stepped onto the court at O’Keefe Gymnasium, there was a clear disorientation.

The Gators were shell-shocked on the defensive end, often looking out of place or being unable to get their arms around the ball when passing. Although having been a valuable contributor on offense, Gators outside hitter Isabel Martin struggled in the back row, failing to position correctly on multiple Georgia Tech hits.

Florida had no players log double-digit digs, with libero Elli McKissock leading with eight. The Gators had eight serve receive errors, costing them points in critical moments. The ups-and-downs of Florida’s serve receive has been a storyline in the 2024 season. The issues seemingly haven’t been fixed.

On top of the defensive shortcomings, Florida was inefficient down the stretch. The Gators committed 13 attacking errors and recorded a .275 hitting percentage. It is worth noting that at one point in the second set, the Gators had a respectable .349 hitting percentage. However, Georgia Tech was that much more effective on the offensive end, hitting .491. As the match went along, Florida’s hitting sputtered.