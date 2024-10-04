Jacksonville Jaguars Gearing Up for Week 5 Matchup

Share Facebook

The Jacksonville Jaguars are gearing up for a pivotal Week 5 matchup as they host the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday at 1 p.m. Coming off a tough loss to the Houston Texans, the Jags will be looking to bounce back and secure a crucial divisional win.

In their previous game against the Texans, the Jaguars started strong, scoring an early touchdown in the first quarter. Rookie kicker Cam Little nailed two field goals, including a 52-yarder. Wide receiver Christian Kirk added a touchdown after halftime, giving the Jaguars the lead. However, former Jaguars running back Dare Ogunbowale sealed the victory for Houston with a last-minute touchdown, leaving the Jags with a tough loss to digest.

Injury Report

The Colts will be without several key players for this matchup. Star running back Jonathan Taylor has been ruled out, as have cornerback Kenny Moore II and defensive end Kwity Paye. Both Moore II and Paye are slated to remain sidelined for the second consecutive week. The biggest question mark remains around quarterback Anthony Richardson, who is dealing with an oblique strain. Head coach Shane Steichen has indicated that Richardson’s status will likely be a game-time decision.

The Jaguars have also endured their fair share of injuries, especially on defense. Neither linebacker Foyesade Oluokun or cornerback Tyson Campbell will suit up for Jacksonville this weekend. Meanwhile, standout edge rusher Josh Hines-Allen remains in concussion protocol. His availability for Sunday is still uncertain.

Thursday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/Cl6Yz8jAVP — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 3, 2024

The Jags are hoping that their younger players continue to shine in the absence of key veterans. Second-year linebacker Ventrell Miller impressed in his first NFL start, while third-year cornerback Montaric Brown has been solid in Campbell’s absence. On offense, tight end Brenton Strange has emerged as one of the team’s most reliable blockers on the ground.

Game Outlook

With the Colts missing several defensive starters and potentially their starting quarterback, the Jaguars have a prime opportunity to take advantage. The game could come down to whether Jacksonville’s young talent continues to step up, and if the defense can contain whichever quarterback takes the field for Indianapolis.