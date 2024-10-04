P.K. Yonge Snaps Four-Match Losing Streak On Senior Night

Share Facebook

Coming off a four-match losing streak, P.K. Yonge Blue Wave looked to win big against the Eastside Rams at home on Senior Night.

The Blue Wave did just that Thursday by dominating all three sets, 25-18, 25-14, 25-20.

Volleyball Sweep

The first two sets were dominated early by PKY. The Blue Wave (3-15) soared to an 11-6 lead in Set 1, forcing the Rams to take a timeout. But that did not stop the Blue Wave when they scored three unanswered points and won the set 25-18.

Set 2 was the same story, with Eastside (10-10) forced to take numerous timeouts. The Blue Wave dominated the set by taking leads as large as nine points and Eastside had no answers in the 25-14 decision.

The third set was a slow start for P.K. Yonge to trail 5-1. But it quickly bounced back for four straight points to tie it 5-5 and forced Eastside to take another timeout.

However, it was all PKY from there. The Blue Wave served the Rams six straight points, pushing the lead to 11-5 and eventually winning the set 25-20 for their first sweep of the season.

The message from P.K. Yonge coach Chancie Vice was clear from the beginning. She made it known to the girls that it was about playing for each other, especially Trinity Jacobs on her Senior Night.

“This is what happens when you play for each other, and that was the first time that I saw them play like, ‘Hey Trinity, we are not going to lose for you, we are not going to let a ball fall for you.’ I think them playing for each other really made them show up and show out and get the job done.”

Success On Serve

Eighth-grader Ajha Grady found success when put on the service line. In Set 1, Grady served for six consecutive points to advance the Blue Wave lead to 14-6 before an unforced error handed the serve over to Eastside.

The service line success did not stop there, with Grady serving for five consecutive points in the second set, forcing Eastside to take a timeout.

“We have a joke, that we have no puppies on our team, only dogs. And she came into the game today saying ‘Coach I am going to be a dog, no puppy Ajha today.’ She really came in with a competitive mindset, ready to win today so I think that really contributed to her being so aggressive on the service line,” Vice said.

Lone Senior

Jacobs celebrated her senior night, having played all four years and being named captain this season. Before the match, her teammates welcomed her with roses and a framed No. 15 jersey. Being the lone senior is a “big role of leadership and a true test of character,” Vice said. The Blue Wave consists of players as young as 12. However, they still find ways to bring out the best in each other.

“Everyone around me makes me better, everyone around me makes me a better player. It makes me play for more than just myself, because they push me out there on the court and make me want to be a better player. They do not let me slack and I also do not let them slack. We pick each other up,” Jacobs said.

Senior night gets started as #15 Trinity Jacobs is honored before the start of the P.K. Yonge vs Eastside Volleyball match! pic.twitter.com/DvCbwYWPiB — Dalton Sallengs (@DSallengs) October 3, 2024

Up Next

P.K. Yonge will face Jacksonville Fletcher (14-1) at 7:30 p.m. today in the JJVA Cancer Awareness Tournament. Eastside will play at Buchholz (8-12) at 6:30 p.m. Monday.