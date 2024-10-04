Miami Dolphins Take On New England Patriots In Week 5 Contest

Share Facebook

Week 5 of NFL play is already in swing. The New England Patriots are set to host the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT. Neither the Dolphins nor Patriots have fared too well so far this season, with each squad sitting at 1-3 on the new season.

A game that has previously determined AFC East championships has now all but plummeted to the bottom of the league pecking order. Sunday’s game is a toss-up, as the Patriots are only favored by one point.

Need Momentum

Both the Patriots and Dolphins are coming off tough losses from last week. The Dolphins lost to the Tennessee Titans 31-12 on Monday night, while the Patriots lost 30-13 to the San Francisco 49ers.

Unfortunately, the teams’ struggles go beyond last week. Both the Patriots and Dolphins have had three consecutive losses.

The Dolphins have suffered injury after injury already this season, ruining any chance for consistency between practice and the field. They will need to figure out how to pull through and stay afloat until players start getting healthy. This could prove to be a major challenge, especially after it was announced that linebacker Jaelan Phillips will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips announces he will miss rest of the season with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/zYpNiu11we — NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2024

The two teams have a chance to turn the season around, but need to start doing so now.

What To Expect On Sunday

Miami quarterback Tyler Huntley struggled on Monday against the Tennessee Titans, completing 14 of 22 passes for 96 yards while also scoring a rushing touchdown. He also had several inaccurate passes intended for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, including underthrowing him on a potential touchdown. Now, with two full weeks of practices under his belt and more reps with his receivers, he looks to be more confident going into this weekend.

Meanwhile, Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson has been one of the team’s most productive rushers in the past two seasons. However, Stevenson has fumbled in every game this season. The Patriots say they have implemented more ball security drills at practice this week, and Stevenson knows what he needs to fix.

Gearing up for an extra defender in the box.@ezlazar’s gameplan for the Patriots offense: https://t.co/lPZ1IT5GVu pic.twitter.com/jbzGUpS3td — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 3, 2024

You can watch this week’s matchup on FOX Sports or NFL+ at 1 p.m. EDT.