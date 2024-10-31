From Malibu To Gainesville, Nilsson Aims To Elevate Florida Women’s Tennis

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators women’s tennis team is welcoming a new leader who brings a record of unmatched accomplishment.

Per Nilsson, formerly of Pepperdine, steps in as head coach after Roland Thornqvist, who over his 23 years won four NCAAs and 12 SECs before stepping down earlier this month, is charged with reigniting the program’s competitive fire.

Nilsson, with more than a decade of elite coaching and a reputation for turning players into champions, promises to shake up the SEC landscape as he aims to restore Florida’s national prominence.

Nilsson’s resume speaks for itself: a 10-season powerhouse at Pepperdine, where he led the Waves to 10 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, including a national runner-up finish in 2021, two semifinal showings and six quarterfinal berths.

Under his leadership, Pepperdine earned the West Coast Conference title every season, achieved a top-2 national ranking and cultivated elite talent, such as All-Americans and Olympians Mayar Sherif and Luisa Stefani. His tenure produced a staggering 221-48 (.815) dual-match record and earned him three ITA Regional Coach of the Year honors. Now, he brings this pedigree to Gainesville, where the Gators look to climb back to the top of a fiercely competitive SEC.

We are excited to announce our new leader Per Nilsson 🎾 Welcome to Gator Nation coach! 🐊#GoGators | 🗞 https://t.co/yB3QJjk4Le pic.twitter.com/2U83eOcYNy — Gators Women's Tennis (@GatorsWTN) October 29, 2024

Embracing Challenge of SEC Competition

Florida’s program has seen glory before, winning their last SEC title in 2016 and a national championship in 2017, but recent seasons have been a rebuild. Nilsson inherits a team that finished last season 17-9, qualifying for the NCAA Tournament but falling short in the second round to Miami.

The Gators return five players and a fresh opportunity to make waves, with Nilsson’s first test set for the ITA Conference Masters Championships in San Diego from Nov. 7-10.

Strengthening Coaching Team

Key to Nilsson’s strategy will be his partnership with UF’s interim coach Jeremy Bayon, who is transitioning to associate head coach, and assistant Samantha Mannix. Bayon, who guided the Gators through five fall events, understands the team’s strengths and areas for growth, giving Nilsson a unique advantage as he adapts to his new role.

Legacy of Success in College Tennis

Nilsson’s SEC experience runs deep. Before his success at Pepperdine, he built a solid foundation as the head men’s coach at Mississippi State, his alma mater, where he still ranks No. 10 on the all-time career victory list in both singles and doubles. There, he led the Bulldogs to four NCAA berths.