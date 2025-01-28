Selena Harris-Miranda Named SEC Gymnast of the Week

Share Facebook

Twitter

Selena Harris-Miranda was named SEC Gymnast of the Week along with Oklahoma’s Jordan Bowers. Monday, Harris-Miranda was also named as the National Gymnast of the Week by Inside Gymnastics. These awards come after the junior transfer secured her second all-around title this season. She accomplished this feat in Friday’s home meet against the No. 13 Georgia Bulldogs.

Another weekly honor for 🐊 𝗦𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗮 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗶𝘀-𝗠𝗶𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮! 🔹Named @InsideGym National Gymnast of the Week on Monday

🔹Today, named @SEC Co-Gymnast of the Week 🔗 https://t.co/WkJQua2GAt#GoGators | 🐊🤸🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/OE4J2SMw4U — Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) January 28, 2025

Background

Harris-Miranda transfer from the UCLA, this summer with two years of eligibility remaining. The 21-year-old from Las Vegas, Nevada, came to the program following her 2023-24 season in which she was named the Pac-12 Gymnast of the Year. Now, she is collecting titles likes trading cards. After two consecutive all-around titles, Harris-Miranda is looking to extend her success in the Gator’s upcoming meets.

On Friday she competed in one of her signature events: the vault. She scored an impressive 9.950 as the event anchor for the Gators. Two of her teammates, senior Leanne Wong and freshman Ly Bui, score a 9.925, which was the next highest score on this rotation.

Next on Deck

The entire team is equipped with star power like Selena Harris-Miranda and 2024 Olympic Alternate Leanne Wong. In total, this year’s roster includes 8 gymnasts who have earned All-American honors. The most promising sign for the Gators is their success this season so far and the potential of the current roster. Harris-Miranda currently has another year of eligibility available. Additionally, seven gymnasts on the team are sophomores, including the 2023 SEC Freshman of the Year Kayla DiCello. The team also boasts an impressive group of freshman gymnasts like freshman Skye Blakely, who has won two World Championships with the USA National Team.

UF’s gymnastics team will compete at West Virginia this Sunday against the Mountaineers and the No. 4 Utah Utes. The Gators are currently No. 2 in the nation, only behind Oklahoma who averages .3-points higher per meet. However, after last week’s match, Florida has the highest total score recorded this season with a 198.125.