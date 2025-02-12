Hornets Travel To Orlando To Take On Magic

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Charlotte Hornets look to get back on track tonight when they face the Orlando Magic. Charlotte has been riddled with injuries this season, but hopes to find itself back in the win column against the Paolo Banchero-led Magic. Wednesday is the final contest for both teams ahead of All-Star weekend.

Recent News

The NBA trade deadline took the league by storm, leaving stars like Luka Dončić and Jimmy Butler with new threads. The Hornets (13-38) were busy during the deadline, landing Jusuf Nurkic and a 2026 first-round pick. They swapped center Mark Williams for Lakers Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish and two draft picks, but were later notified that the trade was rescinded due to a failed Williams physical. The news came just two days after the deadline had passed, leaving the 23-year old Williams to return to Charlotte. The team was faced with more bad news as star guard Lamelo Ball reinjured his ankle, which he originally sprained in January.

The Magic (26-29) did not move any pieces ahead of the deadline, keeping their squad intact. The team has seen plenty of success by stars Franz Wagner and Banchero. Wagner posted 37 points against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, nearly matching his career-high. The forward has hit the ground running, scoring more than 30 points in his last six games. Banchero also shined in the loss to Atlanta, putting up 31 points and shooting 44% from the 3-point line.

Franz Wagner has scored 30+ points in 13 games this season. 37 PTS

7 REB

3 AST

15-29 FG

3 3PM pic.twitter.com/Y74WO7aQXJ — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) February 11, 2025

Where Teams Stack Up

Orlando is ninth in the Eastern Conference and on the outside looking into the playoffs. With All-Star Game festivities this weekend, the team will take the break to prepare for the back half of the season. The Magic made the postseason last year, but the Cleveland Cavaliers bounced them in the first round. The team looks to make a push back to the tournament in April.

The Hornets sit toward the bottom of the East with just a .255 win percentage. The team has a 6-12 record in the 2025 calendar year, and is on a two-game losing streak.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. between Orlando and Charlotte, and carried on Bally Sports Florida.