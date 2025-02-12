Saint Francis Baseball Falls to Fort White in Season Opener

Share Facebook

The Saint Francis baseball team lost 3-2 Tuesday against Fort White in its season home opener.

Wolves right-handed pitcher Liam Green, a Methodist University commit, pitched 6.1 innings while giving up three runs, four walks and eight hits and struck out three. Green was also responsible for both of Saint Francis’ runs, on a two-run double to left field in the first inning.

St. Francis up 2-1 after the first inning! pic.twitter.com/w7sClPwhzp — Young, Brooklyn J. (@brooklyn_young_) February 11, 2025

“He gave us a chance to win, and that’s what you’re looking for out of a starter … we just gotta find more ways to score runs for him when he’s in there,” — Saint Francis coach Ryan Brown on Green’s performance

Saint Francis was held to two runs, four hits, a walk and struck out eight times.

It was a hot start with the first two hitters in the Wolves’ lineup being hit-by-pitch. Green, the clean-up hitter, drove the two runners home soon after. Saint Francis struggled from the second inning on, never having more than one on the bases for the rest of the game.

It’s a close game! Remaining 2-2 at the end of the fourth inning. pic.twitter.com/YWnjMhL7kQ — Young, Brooklyn J. (@brooklyn_young_) February 11, 2025

However, Fort White (2-0) was not an offensive powerhouse either. The game was tied 2-2 from the bottom of the third to the top of the seventh. Fort White senior Patrick Kennedy scored all three runs, the third coming after a walk in the top of the seventh. The Wolves followed with a three up, three down inning in the bottom of the seventh.

Up Next

“We’re gonna make some adjustments, work on the things we messed up on, make a few changes within the lineup and figure out a way to do it,” Brown said.

The Wolves play at home against Hawthorne (0-1) at 4 p.m. Feb. 18.