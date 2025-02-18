Trevor Lawrence Denies Trade Rumors: “Not Going to Pittsburgh”

Share Facebook

Rumors have surfaced online claiming that the Pittsburgh Steelers are pursuing a trade for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. However, Lawrence announced on the Up & Adams Show on Monday that he is “not going to Pittsburgh.”

Lawrence’s Rumored Trade

Last week, Jaguars fans quickly began to discuss the teams future following reports that the Pittsburgh Steelers reached out to Jacksonville about a possible trade. Big Ten Network’s Ryan Burr claimed he had a direct source within the Jaguars organization that said the Steelers were inquiring about Lawrence’s trade availability.

Steelers have made inquiries to the @Jaguars about a trade for QB Trevor Lawerence. This directly from the horses mouth in the Jags organization. WOW! — Ryan Burr (@RyanBurr) February 13, 2025

On Monday, Lawrence appeared on the Up & Adams Show to discuss the possible trade and its validity. 25-year-old signal caller said that he had no idea of the rumors until his agent texted him saying, “I don’t think there is anything to it but I’ll check into it.”

Following a conversation between Lawrence’s agent and ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Coen reassured Lawrence, texting, “I shouldn’t have to even say this, but it’s not coming from us.” The Jaguars star signal-caller told Adams that he is happy to stay in Jacksonville and work with Coen.

The Future of Trevor Lawrence

The 25-year-old quarterback suffered a shoulder injury and concussion last season, missing eight games. He finished the season with 60.6% completion percentage for 2,045 yards, with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Following his shoulder surgery last December, Lawrence wore an arm sling and was cautious of his shoulder usage. Lawrence is expected to be ready for the beginning of the 2025 season.