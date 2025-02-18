Lawrence
Oct 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) smiles with teammates in the second half during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence Denies Trade Rumors: “Not Going to Pittsburgh”

Ayami Cole February 18, 2025 Football, Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL 61 Views

Rumors have surfaced online claiming that the Pittsburgh Steelers are pursuing a trade for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. However, Lawrence announced on the Up & Adams Show on Monday that he is “not going to Pittsburgh.”

Lawrence’s Rumored Trade

Last week, Jaguars fans quickly began to discuss the teams future following reports that the Pittsburgh Steelers reached out to Jacksonville about a possible trade. Big Ten Network’s Ryan Burr claimed he had a direct source within the Jaguars organization that said the Steelers were inquiring about Lawrence’s trade availability.

On Monday, Lawrence appeared on the Up & Adams Show to discuss the possible trade and its validity. 25-year-old signal caller said that he had no idea of the rumors until his agent texted him saying, “I don’t think there is anything to it but I’ll check into it.”

Following a conversation between Lawrence’s agent and ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Coen reassured Lawrence, texting, “I shouldn’t have to even say this, but it’s not coming from us.” The Jaguars star signal-caller told Adams that he is happy to stay in Jacksonville and work with Coen.

The Future of Trevor Lawrence

The 25-year-old quarterback suffered a shoulder injury and concussion last season, missing eight games. He finished the season with 60.6% completion percentage for 2,045 yards, with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Following his shoulder surgery last December, Lawrence wore an arm sling and was cautious of his shoulder usage. Lawrence is expected to be ready for the beginning of the 2025 season.

Tags

About Ayami Cole

Ayami Cole is a junior at the University of Florida majoring in journalism with a sports media concentration.

Check Also

Nine Gators Receive Invitations To NFL Combine

The Florida football team will send nine draft-eligible players after invitations to participate in the …

© 2025 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties