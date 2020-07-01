NBA COVID Troubles as Return Starts

The good news: the NBA is on track to start the season on July 30. The bad news: the COVID-19 is still an issue.

While there are no protocols to stop the season, NBA commissioner Adam Silver admitted that COVID-19 is problematic. Decisions going forward could be tricky. This return isn’t exactly cheap. According to ESPN.com writer Brian Windhorst, it will cost the NBA $150 million dollars to play at Disney World. That might not seem like a lot for a league. But keep in mind, there’s no ticket revenue.

If players get nervous about the virus and lose confidence in the bubble, it might not be worth the financial loss.

More Players Test Positive

As likely expected with the return, some players are testing positive for COVID-19. Brooklyn Nets players DeAndre Jordan and Spencer Dinwiddie are two players who tested positive. Jordan made his positive test public on twitter on Monday. Jordan will opt-out of returning to Orlando.

Found out last night and confirmed again today that I’ve tested positive for Covid while being back in market. As a result of this, I will not be in Orlando for the resumption of the season. — DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) June 30, 2020

The Nets will need to find suitable replacements in time for the season.

While no players have been seriously sick, but players are still being cautious. NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski said players are worried about the long term effects.

Now, getting cases at the beginning isn’t the biggest call of concern. MLB and the NHL are experiencing this problem as well. Trouble starts when cases pop up in the bubble. But to keep confidence in a bubble, there needs to be as little as possible around the bubble that could pop it. Orlando, which is in a COVID hotspot, has much around the bubble that could pop it.

Wojnarowski said that there’s a long end to the season ahead to keep things running smoothly.

Former NBA all-star and NBA Radio co-host Antonio Davis said that health will be a priority, even for those who want to win. He added, for those who return, expect sloppier basketball at the beginning.

The NBA is still set to start the season on July 30 at Disney World in Orlando.