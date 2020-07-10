Buddy Teevens on Ivy League’s Decision

Dartmouth head football coach Buddy Teevens joined Steve Russell in Sportscene yesterday. He discussed the Ivy League’s decision to have no sports in the fall.

On Wednesday, the Ivy League became the first NCAA Division I conference to cancel all competitive sports until January 1. The league made no decisions on winter and spring sports.

Buddy Teevens was a great addition to Steve Spurrier’s staff during his three years in Gainesville. Teevens served as a running back coach, passing game coordinator, assistant offensive coordinator, and a tight end coach in the span of his presence.

Consistent with campus health & safety policies across the League, The Ivy League Presidents outline phased-in approach to intercollegiate athletics activity, including no competition prior to the end of the fall semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 📰» https://t.co/7iwQGnECsT pic.twitter.com/DYUFoFshA4 — The Ivy League (@IvyLeague) July 8, 2020

Harsh Reality

Coach Teevens explained that although the announcement was not surprising, a definitive answer did not come until this week.

“The Ivy League Commission made the decision and I think it was the appropriate one. There is just so much uncertaint. Still, as a football coach it is disappointing. For the players, they were counting for it and working towards it and all of a sudden its gone,” said Teevens.

Athletes at Darthmouth will have the opportunity to interact in the fall. According to Teevens, there are modified practices and virtual meetings that are in the works. A spring football season has been considered but nothing will be set into stone until a later date.