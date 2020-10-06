76ers Introduce Doc Rivers as New Head Coach

After the Los Angeles Clippers faced an upset ending to their 2020 season, Head Coach Doc Rivers was released from the job. Not long after news fled the media, Doc Rivers found himself as Head Coach of another team. Immediately receiving three calls after his departure, Doc Rivers is now the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Why Doc Rivers decided to part ways

There is no doubt that Doc Rivers is one of the best coaches in the NBA. Which brings no surprise as to why the Head Coach was hired on Monday by another NBA team.

Glenn Anton Rivers made way when he joined the Boston Celtics after being let go by the Orlando Magic. Leading the team to its 2008 NBA championship title, Rivers then continued his head coaching career by joining the Los Angeles Clippers.

Rivers, who played for the Clippers during his basketball career, enjoyed 16 season and 7 years coaching with the team.

After Covid-19 impacted the team with many hardships, Rivers looked to overcome the adversity.

Having landed NBA champion and MVP winner Kawhi Leonard; this put the team in a great spot to possibly compete as finalist contenders. However, the Clippers blew their 3-1 Lead over the Denver Nuggets in a Game 7 loss.

Head Coach moves to Philly

After a season-ending game and having dealt with a divided team, Rivers mutually parted ways with the Clippers.

It was on Monday night that the Philledalipa 76ers introduced Rivers as its new Head Coach. Rivers says that the decision was easy to make. Rivers also believes that the 76ers talent made the decision and easy one.

General Manager of the 76ers, Elton Brand, says he is excited to have a leader like Rivers. He is also hopeful that Rivers will guide the team and unlock their true potential in the upcoming season.

“He is a proven leader with one the NBAs most accomplished resumes and he’s helped guide some of the best teams and brightest stars.” – Elton Brand

Doc Rivers says sacrifice is needed for a successful team and he is looking forward to putting out the best players to secure wins in the future.