Undefeated No More: Bradford First Team to Beat Hawthorne

Keishla Espinal October 10, 2020

Caleb Wiegandt also contributed to this story.

The Hawthorne Hornets lost the battle against the Bradford Tornadoes in Thursday’s non-conference away game, giving the Hornets (3-1) their first loss of the season. 

After beating P.K. Yonge  (2-3) last week 14-13 in a last-minute comeback, their winning streak has been halted.

The Hornets defense fell flat in the 4th quarter, resulting in Bradford (2-4) winning 28-25 after a 20 point comeback in the 4th quarter.

Hawthorne started out hot in the 1st quarter. An 8-yard touchdown pass from Chaz Mackey to Jamal Nealy gave the Hornets a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, and Dre Lawrence added a 4-yard score giving Hawthorne a 13-0 lead in the second. 

However, Bradford quickly responded with an 80-yard touchdown drive and a 2-point conversion, cutting the lead to 13-8 at halftime. 

BRADFORD NOT GIVING UP WITHOUT A FIGHT

A 2-yard touchdown run by Brian Jones gave Hawthorne a 19-8 lead with 6:02 left in the 3rd quarter. Lawrence then added again to that lead, racing 25 yards untouched up the middle for a score of 25-8 at the end of the 3rd. 

That didn’t stop the Tornadoes with Dae’jon Shanks completing a pass to Dante Balfour for a 15-yard touchdown, cutting Hawthorne’s lead to 11 early in the 4th quarter. Bradford stayed hot as Shanks got a 38-yard touchdown and completed the two-point conversion, changing the score to 25-22 with 5:35 left in the game. After Bradford recovered a Hawthorne fumble, Shanks put Bradford in front with a quarterback sneak, giving a 28-25 win to the Tornadoes.

LOOKING AHEAD

Hawthorne will look to come back on Friday, October 23 against Class 1A No. 3 Union County (3-1).

Bradford looks to stay hot against Class 3A no. 5 P.K. Yonge (2-3).

BOX SCORE

                               1       2        3       4        F

Hawthorne         7       6      12       0       25

Bradford             0       8       0       20      28

About Keishla Espinal

