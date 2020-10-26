Welcome to Sin City, Tom Brady.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ signal-caller threw for 369 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday’s 45-20 stomping of the Las Vegas Raiders. He also added a rushing score.

Additionally, Brady eclipsed Drew Brees in career touchdown passes. His fourth of the day was number 559 — one more than Brees.

Brady Lights Up Las Vegas

The Raiders jumped out to a 7-0 lead as Nelson Agholor made an acrobatic grab for a 20-yard score. Tampa Bay answered more quickly than it did against the Packers. Brady converted his trademark QB-sneak at the goal line to tie the game.

Later in the second quarter, Rob Gronkowski hauled in a five yard touchdown to give the Bucs the lead. Then, Scotty Miller made an over-the-shoulder catch at the back corner of the end zone that was nothing short of poetic. Miller’s 33-yard score came with only 17 seconds remaining in the half.

Las Vegas kept it close. Derek Carr threaded one to Darren Waller from a yard out for a third-quarter score. The Raiders trailed by only four early in the fourth quarter.

But a Chris Godwin touchdown gave the Bucs a bit more cushion. Tampa Bay made a key defensive play on the Raiders’ following possession as rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. recorded his first career interception after a pass bounced off of the hands of Agholor.

Finally, Ronald Jones and Tyler Johnson each scored for the Bucs to seal the game. Linebacker Devin White terrorized Las Vegas on defense, sacking Derek Carr three times.

Bucs adding AB

Wide receiver Antonio Brown is expected to officially sign with the Bucs Monday. He has a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million.

Brady previously played with Brown in New England. With Godwin and Mike Evans dealing with injuries, coach Bruce Arians knows that Tampa Bay needed to add depth to its receiving corps.

The Bucs (5-2) will be without Brown, who is still serving an eight-game suspension, against the reeling New York Giants (1-6) on Monday Night Football. Meanwhile, the Raiders (3-3) travel to Cleveland Sunday to face the Browns (5-2).

Sound used in this story courtesy of ESPN and ABC Newscall.