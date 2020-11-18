Home / Basketball / Harden and Westbrook Looking to Leave the Houston Rockets
Houston PG Westbrook has coronavirus
FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2020, file photo, Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook, left, dribbles next to Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore. Westbrook said Monday, July 13, 2020, that he has tested positive for coronavirus, and that he plans to eventually join his team at the restart of the NBA season. Westbrook made the revelation on social media. As recently as Sunday, the Rockets believed that Westbrook and James Harden — neither of whom traveled with the team to Walt Disney World near Orlando last week — would be with the team in the next few days. In Westbrook's case, that now seems most unlikely. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes, File)

Harden and Westbrook Looking to Leave the Houston Rockets

Ava Krivosh November 18, 2020 Basketball, NBA 234 Views

As the start to the 2021 NBA season approaches, the Houston Rockets may face some major losses of both James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

Hard Times In Houston

Following the Rocket’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals this past season, the franchise made many structural changes that made both All-Star players question their future with the Rockets.

Even though both Harden and Westbrook have expressed their concern about their future with the franchise, neither player has yet to request to be traded out of Houston.

The Rockets are in no rush to trade either Harden or Westbrook. Both players currently have three years and around $131.5 million remaining on their contracts with the Rockets.

Harden Look to Move to the Nets

Harden turned down a two-year, $103 million extension with the Rockets. This historic offer would have made Harden the first player in the NBA’s history to earn $50 million per year. Harden’s rejection of such a contract blatantly expresses his desire to leave the Rockets.

Harden has his eyes set on moving to the Brooklyn Nets. This move would reunite Harden with his past teammate Kevin Durant, both previously playing together for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Harden is determined to make this trade happen. However, the Rockets have not currently made any serious moves to trade him to the Nets.  The team has no desire to trade him for the remaining years of his contract.

Westbrook to the Wizards

The Rockets have been more active in seeking trade arrangements for Westbrook.

The Washington Wizards have been one of the first teams to actively express interest in Westbrook, with the intentions to most likely trade John Wall. This trade would rely on the health of John Wall since he ruptured his Achilles tendon in February 2019.

Tags

About Ava Krivosh

Check Also

NBA

NBA Rocked by Big Trades

NBA teams could make trades for the first time this offseason beginning Monday at noon …

© 2020 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties