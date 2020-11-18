Harden and Westbrook Looking to Leave the Houston Rockets

As the start to the 2021 NBA season approaches, the Houston Rockets may face some major losses of both James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

Hard Times In Houston

Following the Rocket’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals this past season, the franchise made many structural changes that made both All-Star players question their future with the Rockets.

The Rockets feel no pressure to trade Harden or Westbrook regardless of their strong desires for fresh starts with different teams. Houston is "willing to get uncomfortable" as training camp opens and the season begins, sources told @espn_macmahon. https://t.co/gUEToCAXL0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 18, 2020

Even though both Harden and Westbrook have expressed their concern about their future with the franchise, neither player has yet to request to be traded out of Houston.

The Rockets are in no rush to trade either Harden or Westbrook. Both players currently have three years and around $131.5 million remaining on their contracts with the Rockets.

Harden Look to Move to the Nets

Harden turned down a two-year, $103 million extension with the Rockets. This historic offer would have made Harden the first player in the NBA’s history to earn $50 million per year. Harden’s rejection of such a contract blatantly expresses his desire to leave the Rockets.

Harden has his eyes set on moving to the Brooklyn Nets. This move would reunite Harden with his past teammate Kevin Durant, both previously playing together for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

ESPN Sources with @RamonaShelburne and @ZachLowe_NBA: As Houston’s James Harden considers his future with franchise, one possible trade destination is rising to top of his list: Brooklyn. The idea of reuniting with Kevin Durant and joining Kyrie Irving is resonating with Harden. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2020

Harden is determined to make this trade happen. However, the Rockets have not currently made any serious moves to trade him to the Nets. The team has no desire to trade him for the remaining years of his contract.

Westbrook to the Wizards

The Rockets have been more active in seeking trade arrangements for Westbrook.

The Washington Wizards have been one of the first teams to actively express interest in Westbrook, with the intentions to most likely trade John Wall. This trade would rely on the health of John Wall since he ruptured his Achilles tendon in February 2019.