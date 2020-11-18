Home / College Football / Indiana Prepares For Ohio State Showdown
Indiana running back Stevie Scott III rushes during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Indiana Prepares For Ohio State Showdown

Jason Myers November 18, 2020 College Football 22 Views

When talking about an Indiana Hoosiers sports team being ranked top ten in the country, football is usually not the sport that comes to mind. More than halfway through this unprecedented 2020 college football season, the Indiana Hoosiers find themselves 4-0 and ranked ninth in the country as they head to face the third-ranked, undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Fight to Stay Undefeated (and Upset)

The Buckeyes are led by Heisman hopeful and projected second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, quarterback Justin Fields. They look to make the college football playoff for the second consecutive season. The Indiana Hoosiers are the only ranked team left on the Buckeyes schedule, making Saturday’s matchup the biggest obstacle standing between the Buckeyes and the Big Ten Championship game.

The Buckeyes are heavily favored in this game. But the 2020 season continues to prove to be the season of the unexpected. The Hoosiers haven’t beaten the Buckeyes in football since 1988 and will attempt to use their dynamic offense and top 20 ranked defense, to pull off the massive upset.

Head Coach of the Indiana Hoosiers Football team, discussed some keys to the game, which start with containing quarterback Justin Fields.

Playoff Bound?

With a plethora of one-loss college football playoff hopefuls including Florida, Texas A&M and Clemson; the Hoosiers know how important pulling off this upset is in their hopes of making the playoffs.

No one is doubting the hype surrounding this top ten clash. However, many football fans are asking the question: Is the hype warranted?

While the Indiana Hoosiers’ start to this season is quite impressive, their success does need to be put into perspective. The Indiana Hoosiers find themselves at 4-0 in conference play for the first time since 1987. In years past, if the Indiana Hoosiers were to be 4-0 with wins over Penn State, Rutgers, Michigan, and Michigan State, there is no doubt that they would be among the favorites to compete for a national championship. However, there is a reason why the Hoosiers are still 20.5 point underdogs against the Buckeyes. Indiana Hoosiers opponents this season have a combined win percentage of 23% (3-13).

The Indiana Hoosiers will have their chance to prove the doubters wrong, and what better chance than playing the undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes in the House That Harley Built. Will the Indiana defense be able to contain Justin Fields, and limit the production of an impressive Ohio State offense? Or will Ohio State prove to be too strong of an opponent for Indiana to really stand a chance? Tune in to FOX, Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET, to find out.

About Jason Myers

Jason Myers is a dedicated sports journalist that covers the entire world of sports. Myers currently studies Journalism at the University of Florida, and will be graduating this upcoming May, 2021.

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Xzavier Henderson talks Breakout Game, Older Brother

Gator fans have seen a familiar name this season–this time on offense. True freshman, wide …

© 2020 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties