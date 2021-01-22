Lightning Pick Up Third Win in a Row

The Tampa Bay Lightning notched their third win in a row Thursday night after defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets, 3-2, in overtime.
— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 22, 2021
Battling From Behind Early
It was a little bit of a slow start for the Lightning (3-0-0) to begin action on Thursday. The Blue Jackets (1-2-2), however, wasted no time putting the game’s first points on the board.
Right-winger Oliver Bjorkstrand found the back of the net roughly 20 seconds in to put Columbus ahead early on.
— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) January 22, 2021
After a scoreless first period, Tampa Bay was finally able to find its offense in the second when center Blake Coleman tied the game at 1-1 with about four minutes to play in the period. A little over a minute later, the Lightning were able to strike again after right-winger Mathieu Joseph found the back of the net to put Tampa Bay in front, 2-1.
By the second intermission, the Lightning held a one-goal advantage. Additionally, Tampa Bay found itself coming away with a few more shots on goal than the Blue Jackets.
— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 22, 2021
Lightning Squeak it Out
Columbus, like in the first period, was once again able to score quickly to open the third. Roughly 50 seconds in, left-winger Nick Foligno was able to take advantage of a power play and tie the game at 2-2.
— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) January 22, 2021
Both teams would battle for the remainder of the final period. Ultimately, though, the game went into overtime.
With a little over three minutes remaining, Lightning center Brayden Point was able to score the game-winning goal off of assists from teammates Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman to win it for Tampa Bay.
— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 22, 2021
Looking Ahead
The two teams are set to meet again on Saturday. Action will get underway at 2 p.m.