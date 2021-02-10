Gators Volleyball vs LSU Preview

After missing last week’s matches against Missouri, Gators volleyball opens its home schedule against LSU this week.

The Gators are expected to host the LSU Tigers on Wednesday and Thursday for their matchup. Unranked LSU is 3-5, while Florida is 8-2, ranked No. 9.

Missouri Games

Last week’s matchup against Missouri was postponed due to COVID-19 complications.

The postponement was consistent with the guidelines set forth by the SEC for COVID-19 management. A member of Florida’s program tested positive for the virus and through contact tracing, more were at risk.

Ole Miss Games

In their last match, the Gators swept the floor with Ole Miss, going three straight sets on both days of play.

The Gators opened their spring season away in Oxford on January 29 and 30.

LSU

LSU dealt with game cancellations last week for their matches against Auburn.

Its last games was against Missouri on January 29 and 30. Both days LSU took Missouri to five sets but lost 3-2.

Florida vs LSU 2019 Stats

In program history, Florida a 46-13 record against LSU. Under Mary Wise, the Gators are 43-5.

UF and LSU competed twice during the 2019 season. In both matches, Florida defeated the Tigers in three.

The Gators had 47 kills and 52 during the match.

Kills

Thayer Hall led the Gators with 18 kills, followed by 12 for Holly Carlton and eight from Paige Hammons.

Digs

Libero Allie Gregory led the team in digs with 18, Marlie Monserez had 10 and Hall had eight.

In their second match of the season, the team had 50 total kills and 37 digs.

Kills

Hammons led the second game with 13 kills, Thayer followed closely behind with 12 and then Carlton with 11.

Digs

Gregory carried the team in digs again with 12, Hammons had eight and Thayer had five.

2020-21 Florida Season Rankings

So far this season, Florida is ranked third in hitting percentage, second in opponent hitting percentage, second in assists per set, first in blocks per set and fourth in aces per set.