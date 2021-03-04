Manager Aaron Boone set to Rejoin Yankees after Pacemaker Surgery

Yankees fans breathe a sigh of relief today as the team announced that manager Aaron Boone’s surgery to receive a pacemaker went “as expected.”

Boone said in a statement that he had experienced mild symptoms of lightheadedness, low energy, and shortness of breath in the six-to-eight weeks leading up to spring training.

A series of tests indicated that Boone had a low heart rate and doctors in Tampa then recommended that he receive pacemaker surgery. Boone had previously undergone open-heart surgery in 2009.

The team said that Boone would be taking a medical leave of absence from his team duties to rest and recover. The release emphasized that he was “in good spirits.” Bench coach Carlos Mendoza served as acting manager for the Yankees in 4-1 victory over Toronto in Tampa Wednesday night.

As previously planned, Manager Aaron Boone will spend the night at St. Joseph's Hospital to rest and recover. He is currently in good spirits. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 4, 2021

Boone’s Condition

General Manager Brian Cashman reassured the Yankees and MLB community that Boone was in good hands.

Cashman believes Boone would be able to return to the team in as soon as two to three days.

Despite his hospitalization, Boone still joined the daily zoom meeting for the team. He informed the coaching staff of his condition and temporary leave from the team. Cashman said that Boone feels good about the situation and sees the surgery as a necessary step.

Team Reactions

Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner revealed that Boone’s hospitalization surprised most of the players. Boone had mentioned his tiredness to Gardner a few days prior, but the outfielder was unaware of any larger issue.

Boone later reassured his players of his condition through a video message. He also encouraged them to continue to do what they had done since arriving at spring training.

Mendoza said that being able to see Boone’s face put him and the players at ease.

Yankees’ owner Hal Steinbrenner said that “the thoughts of the entire organization are with Aaron and his family.”

Steinbrenner added that the organization plans to support Boone throughout his recovery.