Orlando Magic Fall Short To Atlanta Hawks In Fourth Quarter Finale

The Orlando Magic (13-23) fell short to the Atlanta Hawks (16-20) with a final score of 115-112. This gives the Magic their fifth straight loss.

Magic Start Strong

The Magic started strong with Michael Carter-Williams putting them on the score board with a layup assisted by Nikola Vucevic making the score 2-0. Williams then continued to dominate with another layup assisted by Al-Farouq Aminu making the score 4-0.

The Hawks repond with a 27-foot three pointer jump by Danilo Gallinari assisted by Trae Young making the score 4-3. Both teams continued to go back and fourth wrapping up the first quarter 39-27 .

The Magic continued to stay hot in the second and third quarter. The Magic maintained the lead with a final score of 61-44 in the second quarter, and 90-78 in the third.

Fourth Quarter

Entering the fourth quarter that’s when things start to get shaky. The teams went back and fourth until Hawks’ Tony Snell made a 23-foot three point jumper assisted by Young. This gave the Hawks their first lead of the game with a score of 111-110 with 1:09 left in the game.

Orlando’s Vucevic responded with a tip shot and 18 seconds left in the game making the score 112-111 and regaining the Magic’ lead.

With eight seconds left in the game, Orlando’s Williams received a shooting foul and Hawks’ Young scored two free throws to give Atlanta the lead once again.

Williams earned another foul and Hawks’ John Collins scored two free throws making the final score 115-112.

Key Players

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young led all Atlanta scorers with 32 points scored and eight assists.

Danilo Gallinari led in rebounds with 9 rebounds.

Michael Carter-Williams led second in assist with 6 assist.

Orlando Magic

All-Star Nikola Vucevic led second in points scored and rebounds with 29 points scored and nine rebounds.

Looking Ahead

As the Magic head into All-Star break they look to make a comeback against the Miami Heat (17-18) on Mar. 11 at 8 p.m.