Kadarius Toney Making Leap to NFL

Completing a Florida career that totaled 2,641 all purpose yards and 16 total touchdowns, Kadarius Toney is making the lead to the NFL. At his recent Pro Day, the star receiver posted a 4.39 forty-yard dash, 11 foot 4 inch broad jump, and 39.5 inch vertical. Now, the once high school quarterback is ascending up big boards and come draft night, may hear his name called fairly early.

Growth at the Position

Toney came to Florida as a dual threat quarterback under the “athlete” tag rendering him position less. Eventually, Florida asked him to make the switch to wide receiver. It took four years, but the transformation is complete.

When the media recently asked him to reflect on the switch, Toney stated that he often considers how crucial it was to his life’s success. Specially, he mentioned that making the switch and becoming a team players enabled him to get to where he is today.

Once becoming a receiver, Toney took time to develop. Initially, people considered him a gadget player. He saw limited playing time and rarely got real wide-out opportunities. During his first three years with the team, he had a total of 45 receptions for 606 yards and two touchdowns.

Finally, during his senior year he burst onto the scene and had a prominent role in the offense. In 11 games he contributed 70 receptions for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns. The process was long, but during his senior year, Toney became one of Florida and Kyle Trask’s most reliable targets.

WR Kadarius Toney caught 70 passes for 984 yards & 10 TDs in his lone season as a full-time starter. Draft Digest 📋 | @SiriusXMNFL https://t.co/MBantiCOup — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 6, 2021

Opportunity to Play

Along with personal development, an increased level of opportunity was a large reason for Toney’s increased production during his senior year.

When recently speaking with the media, Toney said that last year he tried to approach every play as a new opportunity. During his first few years, he never knew when his number would be called. During his senior year, he was a staple of the offense. As a result, each and every play, he tried to work on blocking, route running, or whatever he could.

He recently joked with the media and said that he would be opened to revisiting the quarterback position at the NFL level. He said that in he could easily throw 60 yards in high school and is confident he could now hit 80 or 90. Whatever gives him the opportunity to see the field, he is game for.

NFL Draft Process

The NFL Draft is quickly approaching and Toney’s draft stock is gaining momentum. Currently, he is viewed as a mid-to-late first round pick.

At the Senior Bowl, he won American team wide receiver of the week. Then, during the game, he put on a route running clinic.

During Florida’s Pro Day, Toney put on another impressive performance. As aforementioned, he posted a 4.39 forty-yard dash, 11 foot 4 inch broad jump, and 39.5 inch vertical.

Kadarius Toney

11”4 Broad Jump Julio Jones

11”2 Broad Jump — Will Levenson (@BigWillLevenson) March 31, 2021

Throughout the draft process, he has often drawn comparisons to Tyreek Hill. Personally, he told the media he tries to emulate Devante Adams and Alvin Kamara.

Coming Up

Regardless of where or when he gets drafted, Toney will look to have an immediate impact in the NFL. He is explosive and in the right offense, will be a thorn in the of all defenses.

If properly utilized, he could turn into one of the games most dangerous weapons.