Softball Set to Host Two Games Against USF in Midweek Matchup

The fifth-ranked Gators softball team looks to continue their strong season, hosting USF in a Wednesday night doubleheader. Coming off their fourth straight SEC victory over the Georgia Bulldogs, the Gators look to continue their power offensively against the Bulls.

Offense Looks to Continue Dominance After Strong Weekend

After mustering just one hit in Saturday night’s loss against Georgia, it looked as though the Gators may lose their first SEC series of the year. However, the Gators bats came alive in game two and three of the series, handing the Bulldogs their worst loss in program history 17-1. In the rubber match Monday, the Gators continued their offensive firepower, beating the Bulldogs 8-1. Charla Echols crushed two home runs in the series finale, propelling the Gators to their fourth straight SEC victory.

In non-conference play, the Gators excel against their opponents. Hannah Adams leads the team in batting average against non-c0nference opponents hitting .482 (27-of-56). Cheyenne Lindsey is not far behind, batting .434 (23-of-53) outside SEC play. Additionally, Charla Echols, Kendyl Lindaman, and Jaimie Hoover are all hitting over .300 against opponents outside the SEC.

The Gators have also thrived in the circle against non-conference opponents. The pitching staff has held teams to a .161 average at the plate and holds a 1.40 ERA with eight shutouts.

USF Coming Off Strong Weekend

The Bulls travel to Gainesville after taking three of four games over Houston, outscoring the Cougars 19-5 throughout the series. Bulls pitcher Georgina Corrick earned American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week after going 2-0 and pitching 15 innings with no runs allowed.

The Gators and Bulls faced off earlier in the season in the Gators’ first series of the year. The Gators took care of the Bulls 6-3 in game one and crushed the Bulls in game two 15-0.

This Weekend

The Gators will continue their non-conference schedule over the weekend. The team will take on the Western Kentucky Roadrunners twice and will play Softball Canada in an exhibition game. Moreover, the Gators will play two games Saturday, facing Western Kentucky in the morning and Softball Canada in the afternoon. The team will wrap up the weekend Sunday, taking on the Roadrunners in the morning.