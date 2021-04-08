The Forsythe Bloodline Continues

The three letters NFL run deep through the blood of the last name Forsythe. Gators offensive linemen Stone Forsythe looks to become a 2nd generation talent. Ray Forsythe, father of Stone, played lineman for the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Amsterdam, and the Orlando Predators. His son Stone, a projected day 2 pick looks to carry his legacy on draft night.

Stone’s Gator Career

Stone Forsythe was a red shirt freshman at the University of Florida, in which he made two starts at right tackle. Eventually he moved all across the line from right tackle, to guard, to his current home at left tackle. Forsythe finished his illustrious career with 40 total games played and 28 career starts. In 2020 Stone protected Kyle Trask’s blindside in all 12 games of Trask’s Heisman finalist campaign.

#Gators O-line has come a long way in the last year. Perhaps nobody has made a more impressive leap than left tackle Stone Forsythe, the man responsible for guarding Kyle Trask's blind side – https://t.co/W1WOAVN5zp pic.twitter.com/x6Zd6xw3FG — Thomas Goldkamp (@ThomasGoldkamp) November 18, 2020

Projections for the NFL

Forsythe’s multiple years of starting and versatility across the line makes him an intriguing NFL prospect. He sits at 6’8 307 pounds and ran a 5.1 40-yard dash at the combine. His unique combination of speed, strength, and athleticism brings a very intriguing set of skills for NFL teams. Forsythe is a strong one punch left tackle who excels in the passing game. His quick feet and long arms allowed him to push players easily off the line in college and should translate well to the NFL. One of Forsythe’s best traits however is his intelligence on and off the field, proven by being named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll over the last two years.

In contrast, however, Forsythe can still improve as a run blocker. He doesn’t utilize his strength and athleticism to roll over opposing defenders like his frame implies. He sometimes struggles with smaller, slippery pass rushers that use there speed to get around the tackle, especially linebackers.

While Forsythe may enter the league with potential, there’s a lot of things he does well that project him as a long time starter. He compares well to former NFL player Tony Boselli a long time Jacksonville Jaguar who had his career derailed with injuries. In a loaded tackle class Forsythe seems to be flying under the radar but whoever picks him might end up with a Franchise left tackle for the next decade.